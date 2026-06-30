TOA pays tribute and signs the book of condolence in honour of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati, Krom Luang Rajasarinisiribajra Mahavajrarajadhida

TUESDAY, JUNE 30, 2026
TOA pays tribute and signs the book of condolence in honour of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati, Krom Luang Rajasarinisiribajra Mahavajrarajadhida

On June 16, 2026, TOA Paint (Thailand) Public Company Limited, led by Mr Jatupat Tangkaravakoon, Chief Executive Officer, and Mrs Lao Tangkaravakoon, Vice Chair and Co-Founder of the Company, together with the Company’s executives and employees, paid their respects before the royal portrait and signed the book of condolence in honour of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati, Krom Luang Rajasarinisiribajra Mahavajrarajadhida, at the Sahathai Samakhom Pavilion in the Grand Palace.

The Company expressed its deepest gratitude for Her Royal Highness’s unwavering dedication in carrying out royal duties in support of His Majesty the King over the years. Her contributions were especially significant in the fields of law, human rights, assistance for the underprivileged, and the improvement of people’s quality of life, reflecting Her commitment to upholding the royal aspiration of alleviating suffering and promoting the well-being of the Thai people. Her invaluable service has made a lasting contribution to the nation.

TOA respectfully expressed its profound gratitude for Her Royal Highness’s immeasurable benevolence and extended its deepest condolences. The Company sincerely hopes that Her noble legacy, exemplary virtues, and remarkable contributions to the Kingdom will forever remain in the hearts of the Thai people.


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