EGCO Group Anchors Strategic Partnership for “Gastech 2026”

Electricity Generating Public Company Limited or EGCO Group, reinforcing its image as an international player in the power and energy sectors, has confirmed its role as a National Consortium Supporter for “Gastech 2026”. This world-class exhibition and conference dedicated to natural gas, LNG, low-carbon technologies, and power generation systems will be hosted by Thailand’s Ministry of Energy from 14-17 September 2026, at the Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre (BITEC), Bangkok.
Mr. Tawatchai Sumranwanich, President of EGCO Group, said, “Participating as a National Consortium Supporter on a global stage like Gastech 2026 not only reflects EGCO Group’s pivotal role in driving regional energy security and strategy, but from an investor's perspective, it also tangibly demonstrates our capability in managing a diversified portfolio to mitigate risks. Currently, our investment portfolio maintains a healthy balance, consisting of conventional power assets that generate stable, continuous cash flows, alongside renewable energy assets primed to seize future opportunities. Furthermore, our unique expertise in bridging international public-private partnerships will serve as a key catalyst to unlock constraints and accelerate high-value investments with our allies, ultimately securing robust, long-term growth for our shareholders.”
At the event, EGCO Group will host an exhibition booth to showcase its diversified portfolio management strategy, which spans various fuel types for power generation (Conventional & Renewable) as well as energy-related businesses. This strategic footprint across 7 countries enables EGCO Group to effectively achieve risk mitigation, maintain a consistent cash flow, and bolster business resilience. Additionally, the company will present its roadmap for integrating digital technologies to optimize power generation efficiency and its strategic approach to decarbonizing the power sector.
Another major highlight is EGCO Group’s participation in sharing its vision on a global platform during the Electrification Forum. Debuting for the first time at Gastech 2026, the forum is co-organized in partnership with the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT). It serves as a vital platform for the power generation, transmission, and distribution sectors, bringing together leading organizations, technology providers, and strategic partners instrumental in developing modern power systems to efficiently meet future energy demands.
For EGCO Group, these challenges represent significant opportunities to expand business partnerships, anchor valuable long-term assets, and enhance competitive capabilities on the global stage. Moreover, the company’s recent inclusion in the prestigious global sustainability index - the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices (DJ BIC) for 2026, achieving the highest score in the Electric Utilities sector - reaffirms that EGCO Group is an organization that looks beyond financial figures, focusing instead on delivering sustainable returns as a leader in international clean energy.
Gastech 2026 is regarded as a milestone event for the energy sector in 2026, expected to draw over 50,000 attendees from 150 countries worldwide. The event will gather policymakers, regulators, and more than 1,000 ministers and CEOs from leading global energy companies.
“Amidst a shifting global energy landscape adapting to geopolitical challenges and carbon reduction targets, this event offers a monumental opportunity for EGCO Group to expand business collaborations, secure long-term investments, and reinforce regional energy security, while driving a sustainable transition toward a low-carbon society to deliver Gold Standard returns for all investors,” Mr. Tawatchai concluded.
About EGCO Group
As of 30 June 2026, EGCO Group has a total equity contract capacity of 6,945 MWe (comprising both operating assets and projects under construction), with renewable energy accounting for 1,647 MWe (representing 24% of the total capacity) across biomass, hydropower, solar, onshore and offshore wind, fuel cells, and battery energy storage systems. Beyond the power business, EGCO Group operates energy-related businesses covering fuel and utilities infrastructure, customer solutions, and startup businesses. Its power and energy-related investments span 7 countries: Thailand, Lao PDR, the Philippines, Indonesia, South Korea, Taiwan, and the United States. EGCO Group has been selected for the global Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices (DJ BIC) 2026 in the Electric Utilities category for the Emerging Markets Index, achieving the highest score in its peer group. It has also been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) for five consecutive years. For more information, please visit www.egco.com and www.facebook.com/EGCOGroup.