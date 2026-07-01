EGCO Group Anchors Strategic Partnership for “Gastech 2026”

For EGCO Group, these challenges represent significant opportunities to expand business partnerships, anchor valuable long-term assets, and enhance competitive capabilities on the global stage. Moreover, the company’s recent inclusion in the prestigious global sustainability index - the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices (DJ BIC) for 2026, achieving the highest score in the Electric Utilities sector - reaffirms that EGCO Group is an organization that looks beyond financial figures, focusing instead on delivering sustainable returns as a leader in international clean energy.

Gastech 2026 is regarded as a milestone event for the energy sector in 2026, expected to draw over 50,000 attendees from 150 countries worldwide. The event will gather policymakers, regulators, and more than 1,000 ministers and CEOs from leading global energy companies.

“Amidst a shifting global energy landscape adapting to geopolitical challenges and carbon reduction targets, this event offers a monumental opportunity for EGCO Group to expand business collaborations, secure long-term investments, and reinforce regional energy security, while driving a sustainable transition toward a low-carbon society to deliver Gold Standard returns for all investors,” Mr. Tawatchai concluded.

About EGCO Group

As of 30 June 2026, EGCO Group has a total equity contract capacity of 6,945 MWe (comprising both operating assets and projects under construction), with renewable energy accounting for 1,647 MWe (representing 24% of the total capacity) across biomass, hydropower, solar, onshore and offshore wind, fuel cells, and battery energy storage systems. Beyond the power business, EGCO Group operates energy-related businesses covering fuel and utilities infrastructure, customer solutions, and startup businesses. Its power and energy-related investments span 7 countries: Thailand, Lao PDR, the Philippines, Indonesia, South Korea, Taiwan, and the United States. EGCO Group has been selected for the global Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices (DJ BIC) 2026 in the Electric Utilities category for the Emerging Markets Index, achieving the highest score in its peer group. It has also been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) for five consecutive years. For more information, please visit www.egco.com and www.facebook.com/EGCOGroup.