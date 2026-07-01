EVA Air Marks 35 Years of Taipei–Bangkok Route

Passengers were warmly welcomed through the collaborative efforts of EVA Air, Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AOT), and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), including commemorative souvenirs and special anniversary activities prepared to mark this important milestone.

“Over the past 35 years, EVA Air has not only served as a carrier connecting two destinations, but also as a bridge of travel connections that has brought people, cultures, and meaningful moments together. We are deeply honored to have been part of our passengers’ journeys and shared so many memorable experiences over the years.

Our commitment to delivering care, comfort, and trust in every detail of the travel experience has been recognized by the industry, including recent honors from the APEX (Airline Passenger Experience Association) Awards, where EVA Air received two global distinctions for Best Seat Comfort and Best Overall Airline in the Great China region. We are also proud to have been awarded a 7-Star Plus Safety Rating by AirlineRatings.com this year, reflecting our unwavering commitment to safety and operational excellence.

As we mark the 35th anniversary of the Taipei–Bangkok route, we sincerely thank our passengers for their continued trust and loyalty. Their support continues to inspire us to enhance our service and create meaningful travel experiences that go beyond the journey itself.” said Mr. Wallace Lin, General Manager, EVA Airways Thailand Branch.

As EVA Air celebrates this important milestone, the airline remains committed to enhancing the travel experience through quality service, safety, and attention to every detail, while continuing to connect people and inspire journeys around the world.