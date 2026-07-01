EVA Air Marks 35 Years of Taipei–Bangkok Route

Founded in 1989, EVA Air operates its main hub at Taoyuan International Airport in Taiwan and selected Bangkok as one of its earliest international destinations. Today, the airline serves around 60 destinations worldwide and is widely recognized as one of the leading global carriers, committed to delivering high quality service, safety, and operational excellence.
The anniversary celebration saw the arrival of flights BR211 and BR212, operated with Boeing aircraft B-16722 featuring the special “Besties Jet” livery, and symbolizes the long-standing connection between EVA Air and its passengers over the past 35 years.
The event was honored by the presence of Ms. Kannika Premprasert, Deputy General Manager, Operation Group 2, Suvarnabhumi Airport, representing Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AOT), and Ms. Pattaranong Na Chiangmai, Deputy Governor for Asia and South Pacific Markets, Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), who joined EVA Air representatives in welcoming arriving passengers and commemorating the 35th anniversary of the Taipei–Bangkok route at Suvarnabhumi Airport. Their participation highlighted the strong partnership between Thailand’s tourism and aviation sectors in promoting travel between Thailand and Taiwan.
Passengers were warmly welcomed through the collaborative efforts of EVA Air, Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AOT), and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), including commemorative souvenirs and special anniversary activities prepared to mark this important milestone.
“Over the past 35 years, EVA Air has not only served as a carrier connecting two destinations, but also as a bridge of travel connections that has brought people, cultures, and meaningful moments together. We are deeply honored to have been part of our passengers’ journeys and shared so many memorable experiences over the years.
Our commitment to delivering care, comfort, and trust in every detail of the travel experience has been recognized by the industry, including recent honors from the APEX (Airline Passenger Experience Association) Awards, where EVA Air received two global distinctions for Best Seat Comfort and Best Overall Airline in the Great China region. We are also proud to have been awarded a 7-Star Plus Safety Rating by AirlineRatings.com this year, reflecting our unwavering commitment to safety and operational excellence.
As we mark the 35th anniversary of the Taipei–Bangkok route, we sincerely thank our passengers for their continued trust and loyalty. Their support continues to inspire us to enhance our service and create meaningful travel experiences that go beyond the journey itself.” said Mr. Wallace Lin, General Manager, EVA Airways Thailand Branch.
As EVA Air celebrates this important milestone, the airline remains committed to enhancing the travel experience through quality service, safety, and attention to every detail, while continuing to connect people and inspire journeys around the world.
About EVA Air:
A Star Alliance member, EVA Air was founded in 1989 as Taiwan’s first privately owned international airline. It is an affiliated company to global container-shipping leader Evergreen Line. It flies a fleet of more than 80 Boeing and Airbus aircraft to around 60 international destinations throughout Asia, Oceania, Europe, and North America. EVA Air continues to expand its global network through new routes and ongoing service enhancements, including its recently launched service to Washington, D.C. (Dulles), providing travelers with even greater connectivity across its international network. Travelers can learn more about EVA Air, explore schedules, and book flights at www.evaair.com.