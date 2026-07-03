1981 Soul & Sold Opens on Ramkhamhaeng Soi 15, a New "Newstalgia" Lifestyle Landmark for Bangkok

Rather than functioning as a conventional retail space, 1981 Soul & Sold is designed as a meeting point for people drawn to music, fashion, collectibles and vintage culture, offering entrepreneurs, creatives, artists and consumers a shared space to connect, exchange ideas and build community.

The project houses a wide range of distinctive shops and concept stores. Among its standout features is "YAANALOG," an elevator reimagined in analogue style — not simply a way to move between floors, but a symbol of the Newstalgia concept, bringing the spirit of the past into a tangible, present-day experience.

The project is conceived as a "Cultural Ecosystem" linking fashion, music, technology, art and lifestyle through community, organised across eight zones: Fashion and Accessories, Music and Media, Analog and Tech Nostalgia, Art, Craft and Design, Collectibles and Memorabilia, Lifestyle Services, Food and Beverage, and Community Anchors.