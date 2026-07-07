Supalai, TOA launch Thailand’s first Eco-Paint Purifier for greener construction

Supalai Public Company Limited, one of Thailand’s leading property developers, has partnered with TOA Paint (Thailand) Public Company Limited, or TOA, Thailand’s No 1 paint innovation leader and a provider of construction chemicals and building materials, to reinforce its goal of becoming a Sustainable Real Estate Development Leader under the ESG concept.

The partnership focuses on research and development of environmentally and socially friendly housing innovations through the Eco-Paint Purifier, a paint-wash wastewater treatment tank designed for managing wastewater generated during building construction.

The innovation is being piloted in Supalai’s new condominium projects. Supalai said it is the first property developer in Thailand to drive an innovation for managing wastewater from painting work, as part of efforts to raise the standard of environmentally friendly construction.

Kittipong Sirilugtrakun, deputy managing director of Supalai Public Company Limited, said one of the key challenges in construction today was no longer limited to managing cost, time and work quality. It also includes raising standards for managing real environmental impacts at construction sites.

One major issue is wastewater management, which Supalai has continuously prioritised. The company has introduced systematic measures to manage wastewater and contaminated water from construction activities, from water-quality control and sediment trapping to treatment before discharge into public waterways, in compliance with government regulations.