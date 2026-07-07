Supalai, TOA launch Thailand’s first Eco-Paint Purifier for greener construction

Supalai Public Company Limited, one of Thailand’s leading property developers, has partnered with TOA Paint (Thailand) Public Company Limited, or TOA, Thailand’s No 1 paint innovation leader and a provider of construction chemicals and building materials, to reinforce its goal of becoming a Sustainable Real Estate Development Leader under the ESG concept.
The partnership focuses on research and development of environmentally and socially friendly housing innovations through the Eco-Paint Purifier, a paint-wash wastewater treatment tank designed for managing wastewater generated during building construction.
The innovation is being piloted in Supalai’s new condominium projects. Supalai said it is the first property developer in Thailand to drive an innovation for managing wastewater from painting work, as part of efforts to raise the standard of environmentally friendly construction.
Kittipong Sirilugtrakun, deputy managing director of Supalai Public Company Limited, said one of the key challenges in construction today was no longer limited to managing cost, time and work quality. It also includes raising standards for managing real environmental impacts at construction sites.
One major issue is wastewater management, which Supalai has continuously prioritised. The company has introduced systematic measures to manage wastewater and contaminated water from construction activities, from water-quality control and sediment trapping to treatment before discharge into public waterways, in compliance with government regulations.
This led to the joint development of the Eco-Paint Purifier, or paint-wash wastewater treatment tank, with business partner TOA. The solution is designed to meet real construction-site needs by separating paint sediment, adjusting wastewater quality and pH levels before discharge to appropriate standards, and enabling treated water to be reused once it meets required criteria.
Kittipong said the collaboration reflected Supalai’s direction in driving construction towards higher standards, while concretely linking work quality, operational efficiency and environmental responsibility.
Jatuphat Tangkaravakoon, chief executive officer of TOA Paint (Thailand) Public Company Limited, said the collaboration with Supalai marked another important step in TOA’s commitment to elevating the Green Ecosystem of Thailand’s construction and real-estate industries.
He said the two companies jointly developed the Eco-Paint Purifier and tested it at Supalai Parc Ekkamai-Pattanakarn. The test found that the innovation was highly effective in separating paint sediment, reducing suspended solids in wastewater by up to 97%. It also helped adjust the acidity and alkalinity of wastewater back to a neutral level, ensuring that treated water met required standards.
Jatuphat said TOA, as a leader in paint and building-material innovation, does not focus only on delivering products that are safe for residents and environmentally friendly. The company also gives importance to managing environmental impacts throughout the product life cycle, especially at the final stage at construction sites.
The use of the Eco-Paint Purifier therefore completes the sustainability value chain, helping drive organisations, business partners and Thai society towards a sustainable future for the next generation.
The launch of the Eco-Paint Purifier marks the beginning of a new standard in environmental management at construction sites.
Supalai and TOA plan to expand the use of the paint-wash wastewater treatment tank to other projects, including condominiums and low-rise developments.
In the initial phase, the innovation has been introduced at Supalai Parc Ekkamai-Pattanakarn and Supalai Tyme Charoen Nakhon, before being rolled out continuously to other projects.
The move forms part of efforts to create environmentally conscious housing from the construction process through to handover to customers, while supporting the goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 and contributing to a sustainable future for Thailand and the next generation.
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