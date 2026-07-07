RoomQuest Advances Second Half of the Year with AI-Driven Operational Efficiency and Property Expansion in Samui, Committed to Sustainable Growth Through Safety

The focus is on improving operational efficiency through AI technology, coupled with expanding into a hybrid business encompassing both real estate and hotels in Koh Samui, Surat Thani province, with a concept of sustainable growth while maintaining high safety standards.
Mr. Peerawat Hansirikul, Chief Executive Officer of RoomQuest Hotels Co., Ltd., who had extensive experience in the real estate business, both in rental houses and apartments before venturing into the hotel industry, stated, “Although this year the hotel and real estate businesses as a whole face challenges from several factors, including the economic situation, international conflicts, and the slowdown of tourism during the low season, we believe that what we can control is increasing operational efficiency, reducing unnecessary costs, and investing in technology to enhance service levels. At the same time, we will continue to invest in new projects by focusing on quality, safety, and building a strong Thai brand in the long term.”
In the first half of the year, RoomQuest's hotel and accommodation business maintained its growth steadily, even during the low season in the second quarter and external factors such as the impact from the conflict in the Middle East, which affected tourist confidence to travel. RoomQuest was still able to maintain occupancy rates of its hotels nationwide that were higher than the market average of around 40-50%.
At the same time, the company believes that the government's efforts to improve the quality of tourists and enforce laws against foreign operators who conduct business illegally will create a fairer competitive environment and benefit Thai operators in the long term. The company is fully prepared for the market recovery during the upcoming high season at the end of the year, especially with the planned opening of new RoomQuest hotels in Bangkok at Ratchada Soi 20, Chiang Mai at Tha Phae, and Phuket's old town.
Under a strategic partnership with Opsian Technologies with an aim to elevate business management in the digital age and set new standards for the service and future business industries, RQ Opsian, led by Mr. Patrick Neba Fabs Che, CEO and AI Transformation Partner in the United States, is leveraging its AI ecosystem to improve operational efficiency across all dimensions. The system is currently in its final stages of testing after continuous development and stability verification, before its official launch later this year.
RQ Opsian's AI ecosystem supports automated check-in, integrated with immigration systems for convenient and legally compliant check-ins. AI will also assist in marketing, customer data analysis, and improve business efficiency to reduce costs and enhance competitiveness. The company states that automated check-in is just one function of the AI platform under development. Many other AI innovations and technologies are under development, including those in marketing, customer behavior analysis, business management automation, and intelligent tools designed to help organizations reduce costs and increase efficiency as well as enhancing long-term competitiveness.
RQ Opsian emphasized that what is about to happen is not just the development of software or automated check-in systems, but the creation of an AI ecosystem aimed at transforming how businesses are managed in the future. The next launch will only be the beginning of something much bigger, with plans to expand applications across various industries, gradually unveiling new technologies and conducting real-world trials in the coming months.
In addition to its hotel business, RoomQuest is expanding its real estate investment on Koh Samui with a total project value exceeding 1.2 billion baht under the “THEVA” brand. The company intends to establish this brand as a premium Thai brand in the market.
Currently, under the “THEVA” brand, the company operates the RoomQuest THEVA Resort Koh Samui, its first hotel, which opened approximately two years ago and has received excellent feedback from both Thai and international guests. The company continues to develop new projects using a hybrid business model with three more projects scheduled to launch in the fourth quarter of this year including:
The company also emphasized that all its projects, including RoomQuest hotels as well as hybrid projects under the “Theva” brand, prioritize safety standards above all else. The company incorporates safety into design, construction, and inspection by engineers and project consultants, adhering to a no-compromise approach to risk. A prime example was the decision to close “2499 Heritage Chinatown Bangkok by RoomQuest” in Yaowarat after being affected by the earthquake on March 28, 2025. Despite having a high average occupancy rate throughout the year and a long-term lease, and with the building capable of repair and reopening according to engineering principles, the company prioritized the safety of its customers and employees over business interests.
RoomQuest views the Hybrid Hospitality & Property model, integrating hotel business with real estate development, as a key driver of long-term growth. Leveraging its hotel management expertise, the company aims to add value to real estate projects under the “THEVA” brand, which it intends to develop into a premium Thai brand, thereby generating sustainable returns for investors, enhancing the customer experience, and strengthening the competitiveness of Thai businesses on the international stage.
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