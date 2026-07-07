Haq Ka Pani : Reclaiming India’s Rightful Share

Far from being a departure, it is a long-overdue correction of historical restraint that has disproportionately disadvantaged India while enabling persistent misuse downstream. It signals that India will no longer allow its rightful share of water to go underutilized and wasted while its own farmers face scarcity.

When the Indus Waters Treaty was signed in 1960, India, as the upper riparian, made a remarkable concession by agreeing to restrict itself to about 20% of the Indus system waters, allocating the overwhelming 80% share to Pakistan. This decision reflected extraordinary goodwill. The expectation was that such generosity would be matched by responsible conduct and a cooperative spirit. Instead, over the decades, that spirit was never reciprocated.

The Hon’ble Prime Minister’s statement must also be seen against the backdrop of repeated acts of cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan that have vitiated the trust. The long-standing reality, captured in the phrase, “blood and water cannot flow together”, is no longer rhetorical. Incidents such as the Pulwama terror attack, along with other attacks in the Valley, including the Pahalgam region, have underscored how sustained hostility undermines the very foundation on which cooperative arrangements like the Treaty rest. No agreement, however well-crafted, can remain insulated from a complete breakdown of trust.