PTT achieved eight Asian Excellence Awards, reflecting global excellence in corporate management and sustainability

PTT received eight prestigious awards, including Asia’s Best CEO, Asia’s Best CFO, Best Investor Relations Professional, Asia’s Best CSR, Sustainable Asia Award, Best Investor Relations Company, Best Environmental Responsibility and Best Corporate Communications.

Hosted by Corporate Governance Asia, a leading financial magazine in Hong Kong and Asia, the Asian Excellence Award recognizes regional leaders and organizations for their remarkable achievements in corporate governance, financial management, investor relations, and social stewardship. The award selection is based on corporate information and survey results from investors, analysts, and experts throughout Asia.