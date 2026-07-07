PTT achieved eight Asian Excellence Awards, reflecting global excellence in corporate management and sustainability

Recently – Miss Pattaralada Sa-Ngasang, Chief Financial Officer, together with Mrs. Meena Supavivat, Executive Vice President, Corporate Reputation and Social Responsibility, and Mr. Apakorn Cha-Umthong, Vice President, Investor Relations, PTT Public Company Limited (PTT), represented PTT in receiving eight prestigious awards at the 16th Asian Excellence Award 2026. The achievement highlights PTT’s global excellence in corporate governance, transparent communication with stakeholders and business operations under the principle of “Balanced Sustainability”, alongside its strong commitment to creating value for community, social and the environment.
PTT received eight prestigious awards, including Asia’s Best CEO, Asia’s Best CFO, Best Investor Relations Professional, Asia’s Best CSR, Sustainable Asia Award, Best Investor Relations Company, Best Environmental Responsibility and Best Corporate Communications.
Hosted by Corporate Governance Asia, a leading financial magazine in Hong Kong and Asia, the Asian Excellence Award recognizes regional leaders and organizations for their remarkable achievements in corporate governance, financial management, investor relations, and social stewardship. The award selection is based on corporate information and survey results from investors, analysts, and experts throughout Asia.