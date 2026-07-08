Thailand Approves $1.99 Billion in New Investment, Led by AI and Advanced Electronics

The approvals, cleared during a meeting of the Thailand Board of Investment (BOI) chaired by Mr. Ekniti Nitithanprapas, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, highlight the country’s appeal to multinational corporations seeking reliable production hubs.

"These investments by leading multinationals signal strong global confidence in our industrial capacity," said Mr. Narit Therdsteerasukdi, Secretary General of the BOI. "By locating key parts of the AI and advanced electronics value chain here, we are connecting our economy directly to the core of next-generation global technology."

To sustain this influx of high-tech investment, the BOI has restructured and expanded the mandate of its specialized energy panel into the "Subcommittee on Energy Management for Data Center Investment and Project Screening." Chaired by the Minister of Energy, this body will serve as a one-stop regulatory filter to evaluate data center proposals on resource consumption, environmental impact, and clean energy sourcing before investors can apply for tax incentives, thereby providing policy transparency for international operators.