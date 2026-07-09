Thailand’s BOI Approves $688 Million Nestlé Investment for AI-Driven Regional Coffee Hub

The approval highlights Thailand’s accelerating momentum in attracting high-tech, high-value food and beverage manufacturing as global corporations seek resilient, technology-driven supply chains in Southeast Asia.

"This greenfield investment will support growing domestic and regional market demand while linking directly with our domestic supply chain," said Mr. Narit Therdsteerasukdi, Secretary General of the Thailand Board of Investment. "By using local raw materials, helping our farmers and entrepreneurs, and sharing knowledge, this project will boost the potential of the Thai coffee industry and strengthen Thailand's position as a key food and beverage hub in the region."

The new automated facility, located in the Araya Industrial Estate in Samut Prakan province, is scheduled to start operations in the fourth quarter of 2028 with an annual capacity of 170,000 metric tons of NESCAFÉ soluble coffee, coffee mixes, and ready-to-drink beverages. The project is expected to create over 520 jobs for Thai engineers and technical specialists.

By integrating AI-driven systems and robotic automation, the facility aims to maximize operational efficiency and minimize its environmental footprint. This directly supports Thailand’s Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) economic agenda.

Nestlé, the world’s largest food and beverage company, counts Thailand among its longest-serving markets. Its NESCAFÉ brand has led the Thai coffee market for more than 50 years, with more than half the market share.