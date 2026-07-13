B.GRIMM Pharma turns Thai biodiversity into skin longevity innovation

Consumer health creates economic value

B.GRIMM Pharma currently manages a balanced portfolio with the potential to disrupt the market.

Prescription medicine accounts for 90% of the business, covering more than 500 SKUs across almost all major disease areas, including psychiatry, cardiovascular health, brain health and gastrointestinal conditions. The company focuses on high-quality generic medicines with efficacy equivalent to originator drugs, at prices accessible to all.

Consumer health accounts for 10% of the portfolio and is a strategic segment now receiving fresh investment to generate rapid growth through four core brands. EXXE’ is a premium brand focused on Skin Longevity and advanced innovation; Concept specialises in the care of melasma and dark spots; Clearasoft targets Gen Z consumers, focusing on acne-prone and sensitive skin; and Nutrimaster covers dietary supplements designed to support health from within.

“We use a public-private partnership model with the Department of Biochemistry, Faculty of Science, Chulalongkorn University, to elevate research and innovation from the laboratory to the marketplace. It also allows us to unlock the potential of Thailand’s biodiversity and develop high-quality extracts that best meet the needs of tropical skin,” Caroline explained.

“This helps reduce the trade deficit from imported active ingredients and creates economic value for the Thai economy.”



Skin longevity products

Caroline added that B.GRIMM Pharma is redefining the EXXE’ brand by moving beyond the traditional anti-aging framework towards the concept of skin longevity, or building long-term sustainability for strong skin structure from within.

The approach is designed for modern consumers who are more discerning and seek scientifically proven results.

It focuses on the needs of skin across two age groups. The PRO-AGE group emphasises strengthening the skin barrier and preventing early signs of aging, while PRO-AGE+ focuses on deeper restoration and the management of more visible wrinkles.

“The heart of the product lies in maintaining the balance of the skin microbiome, or the balance of bacteria on the skin. This acts as a biological defence barrier that helps the skin respond sustainably to pollution and PM2.5,” she noted.

“B.GRIMM Pharma’s products stand out for being science-based and for not compromising on ingredient concentration, so that real results can be seen.”



From research to anti-aging products

Prof Dr Anchalee Tassanakajon, professor at the Department of Biochemistry, Faculty of Science, Chulalongkorn University, and co-inventor and developer of the PRO-AGE product line, explained that the research team has worked in this field for more than 40 years.

The team discovered that Thai tropical snails possess regenerative power several times stronger than cold-climate snails. Thailand is home to more than 600 species of snails, and the harsh environment, from intense UV radiation to diverse pathogens, means Thai snails must produce mucus containing highly concentrated nourishing compounds to protect themselves.

Through its collaboration with B.GRIMM Pharma, extracts from the “Nuan snail” (Hemiplecta distincta), known for moisturising properties, and the “Siamese snail” (Sarika siamensis), recognised for skin repair, have been combined through a patented process to create a best-in-class standard and push Thai innovation to the international level.

The formula also combines snail mucus with extract from Dendrobium orchids. This is the secret to creating a complementary synergy.

Orchids are rich in polyphenol antioxidants and anthocyanins, which help protect the skin from free radicals, reduce melanin production, and promote a brighter and more even-looking complexion.

Research also supports the role of anthocyanins in supporting the repair process of skin DNA damaged by sunlight and PM2.5 pollution.

“B.GRIMM Pharma and the research team from Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Science share the same philosophy: active concentration. This means using active ingredients in quantities that can deliver real results according to research, rather than adding only small amounts for marketing purposes,” Anchalee explained.

“The research team has patented a method for extracting snail mucus from the mantle to achieve maximum concentration and sterility. Every stage is inspected to ensure that each ingredient is present at a concentration that can genuinely take effect, producing world-class results from Thai resources.”



Targeting the skin longevity market

Caroline concluded that B.GRIMM Pharma aims to enter the anti-aging market, which is worth around 2.5 billion baht and is growing at an average rate of 6% a year.

The company has set a target of securing a 3.5% market share within three years through longevity marketing, by shifting communication from “ anti-aging” to “skin longevity”, or the long-term care and strengthening of the skin barrier and microbiome balance.

The company will also drive a data-driven consumer strategy to meet the needs of modern consumers who want to understand how extracts work.

This will be carried out through offline and online channels, alongside marketing and business strategies that connect every touchpoint with on-ground activations in each area to build understanding of the innovation.

B.GRIMM Pharma is not merely selling medicines or skincare creams. It is building a sustainable health ecosystem by transforming Thailand’s biodiversity into deep tech recognised by the world.