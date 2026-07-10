Sunmax Launches Premium Porcine Collagen in Thailand for ASEAN Expansion

Validating the Market Potential

Expanding into Thailand was always a strategic inevitability for Sunmax Biotech, as the nation stands as an undisputed powerhouse and a key leading hub in the global medical aesthetics market. Within the Asia-Pacific landscape, excluding China, Thailand proudly ranks as the second-largest aesthetics center directly behind Korea, making it highly attractive for premium medical launches in 2026. Furthermore, Thailand serves not only as a massive domestic market with a thriving local economy but also functions as the medical tourism capital of the world, meaning its trends consistently influence the broader ASEAN region.

Corporate leadership heavily emphasizes a steadfast commitment to scientific integrity to sustain this market dominance. “Our vision is beauty should be based on science, not trends,” stated Mr. Magnet Lin, Chairman of Sunmax Biotechnology. He elaborated that the company spent 25 years becoming the world leader in collagen aesthetics, and for the next 25 years, they want to stay on top, keep improving the science, and give patients safe, natural-looking results everywhere.

“Thailand is more than just a market for us; it’s a regional leader,” he continued, adding that with smart consumers and great doctors, Sunmax is not just following the beauty landscape in Thailand—they are leading the way. Mr. Lin Ming-Yi, CEO of Sunmax Biotechnology, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the company’s commitment to long-term clinical innovation and ensuring beauty is based on science.

To successfully navigate the complexities of the dynamic Thai market, Sunmax Biotech formed a crucial strategic partnership with Vanguard, a regional distributor that deeply shares its fundamental corporate values. Mr. Vin Lin, Executive VP of Sunmax Biotechnology, further reinforced this long-term collaborative vision by emphasizing that the company would “rather go steady than fast” in its regional expansion efforts. By relying on high customer satisfaction and exceptionally safe clinical results to build a lasting presence through word of mouth, they avoid the pitfalls of short-term marketing strategies.



Elevating the Standard of Care

The introduction of Deusaderm significantly impacts the regional market by establishing an entirely new, premium category of injectable treatments that grants physicians a tool for comprehensive, natural skin rejuvenation—replenishing pure collagen to restore the skin’s health and vitality, rather than simply adding volume. Instead of relying on traditional marketing strategies based on fleeting trends, the Vanguard partnership focuses intensely on peer-to-peer (P2P) training sessions to ensure that Thai physicians can use the product competently. The distributor is deeply committed to ensuring that doctors are comprehensively trained and confident in their technical application before any products are actively sold to their respective clinics.

Rather than aggressively pushing products based solely on existing international data, the joint venture prioritizes rigorous localized clinical validation to guarantee absolute consumer safety. Sunmax and Vanguard actively collaborate with leading Thai medical institutions, including prestigious centers like Siriraj Hospital, to conduct localized clinical observations and establish precise safety protocols. Early clinical feedback from the first batch of key opinion leaders and top-tier Thai doctors conducting these specialized training sessions has been overwhelmingly encouraging.

This careful approach ensures that the medical-grade porcine collagen is not only universally safe but specifically optimized and proven effective for unique Thai skin types and dermatological profiles. The academic and clinical ecosystem in Thailand has seen a dramatic, positive shift in regional prestige, with regional dermatologists increasingly seeking to complete their specialized fellowships at top-tier Thai institutions, such as Siriraj Hospital and Chulalongkorn Hospital. Recognizing this localized expertise, Sunmax strategically believes that achieving success in the Thai market equates to setting the global trend, utilizing the country as the ultimate launchpad for its next major international step.

Looking forward, the executive leadership team at Sunmax Biotechnology is determined to aggressively maintain its established position as a global leader in collagen aesthetics. By continually improving their scientific methodologies and actively pioneering advancements rather than passively reacting to market shifts, the biotechnology firm intends to utilize its targeted success in Thailand as the ultimate launchpad for its next major international step. Ultimately, the strategic introduction of Deusaderm establishes an entirely new, premium category of injectable treatments, granting global physicians a scientifically validated tool for comprehensive, natural skin rejuvenation—replenishing pure collagen to renew skin health from within, rather than merely filling or adding volume—and is poised to influence medical aesthetic standards worldwide.