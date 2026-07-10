EVA Air Celebrates the 35th Anniversary of the Taipei–Bangkok Route, Launches “Most Loved Airline 2026” with Exclusive Promotions and Air Ticket Giveaways

The opening ceremony was honored by the presence of Amb. Peter Lan, Representative of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Thailand; and Mr. Jeffrey Lin, Deputy Director of the Taiwan Tourism Administration, Bangkok Office, together with distinguished guests from the aviation and tourism industries, media representatives, and business partners.

Mr. Wallace Lin, General Manager of EVA Air Thailand, said:

"EVA Air has been committed to serving the Thai market for many years, and this year marks the 35th anniversary of our Taipei–Bangkok route. To celebrate this important milestone, we are delighted to host the 'Most Loved Airline 2026' travel fair, featuring exciting air ticket lucky draws and exclusive promotional offers as a token of appreciation for the continued trust and support from our passengers.

Currently, EVA Air operates 53 passenger flights per week from Thailand, offering convenient connections via Taipei to major destinations around the world. In North America, we serve 10 destinations, including our newest route to Washington, D.C., with 98 passenger flights per week. In Europe, we operate services to six destinations, providing 35 passenger flights weekly, including direct services from Bangkok to London, Vienna, and Amsterdam, offering travelers greater convenience and a more comfortable journey."