EVA Air Celebrates the 35th Anniversary of the Taipei–Bangkok Route, Launches “Most Loved Airline 2026” with Exclusive Promotions and Air Ticket Giveaways

The opening ceremony was honored by the presence of Amb. Peter Lan, Representative of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Thailand; and Mr. Jeffrey Lin, Deputy Director of the Taiwan Tourism Administration, Bangkok Office, together with distinguished guests from the aviation and tourism industries, media representatives, and business partners.
Mr. Wallace Lin, General Manager of EVA Air Thailand, said:
"EVA Air has been committed to serving the Thai market for many years, and this year marks the 35th anniversary of our Taipei–Bangkok route. To celebrate this important milestone, we are delighted to host the 'Most Loved Airline 2026' travel fair, featuring exciting air ticket lucky draws and exclusive promotional offers as a token of appreciation for the continued trust and support from our passengers.
Currently, EVA Air operates 53 passenger flights per week from Thailand, offering convenient connections via Taipei to major destinations around the world. In North America, we serve 10 destinations, including our newest route to Washington, D.C., with 98 passenger flights per week. In Europe, we operate services to six destinations, providing 35 passenger flights weekly, including direct services from Bangkok to London, Vienna, and Amsterdam, offering travelers greater convenience and a more comfortable journey."
Amb. Peter Lan, Representative of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Thailand, remarked:
"The Taipei–Bangkok route has now reached its 35th anniversary. Over the years, it has not only strengthened connectivity between Taiwan and Thailand, but has also promoted exchanges in business, tourism, culture, and education. Beyond serving as an important air bridge between our two countries, EVA Air has also provided convenient connections to North America and Europe, facilitating travel for government officials and distinguished guests. These journeys have become cherished memories for many colleagues at the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Thailand."
During the "Most Loved Airline 2026" event, visitors can receive exclusive EVA Air souvenirs and participate in a lucky draw to win three round-trip air tickets, including:
Visitors will also have the opportunity to win EVA Air mileage rewards totaling more than 162,500 miles.
In addition, passengers who purchase EVA Air tickets to any destination during the event will have a chance to receive a SIM2Fly Global package worth THB 899, sponsored by AIS (limited to the first 50 customers each day), along with exclusive offers from AIS, participating travel agency partners, and banking partners.
Passengers purchasing Taiwan-bound tickets during the event will also receive a preloaded Easy Card with NT$50 stored value (limited to 400 cards), together with a complimentary OhBear foldable bag, courtesy of the Taiwan Tourism Administration, Bangkok Office.
EVA Air's outstanding service quality and unwavering commitment to aviation safety continue to earn international recognition. Most recently, the airline was ranked No. 1 World's Best International Airline in the Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards 2026. EVA Air has also maintained its SKYTRAX Five-Star Airline certification for 11 consecutive years and has been recognized by AirlineRatings.com as one of the World's Top 10 Safest Full-Service Airlines, receiving the organization's highest 7-Star Plus Safety Rating.
Furthermore, the EVA Air Lounge at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport has been certified as a SKYTRAX Five-Star Airline Lounge, making it the only airline lounge at Suvarnabhumi Airport to receive this prestigious recognition, allowing passengers to enjoy a five-star travel experience even before boarding.
EVA Air warmly invites travelers to visit the "Most Loved Airline 2026" event to discover more travel opportunities, enjoy exclusive event promotions, and experience the airline's award-winning products and services. Looking ahead, EVA Air remains committed to strengthening its presence in the Thai market while continuing to deliver safe, comfortable, premium, and trusted travel experiences for passengers worldwide.