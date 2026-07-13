Ministry of Commerce Launches “TCEX 2026”: Championing “Intellectual Property” to Drive Thai Creative Industries

On 11 July 2026, at Paragon Hall, 5th Floor, Siam Paragon, Mrs. Suphajee Suthumpun, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce, presided over the official opening ceremony of the Thailand Character & Content Expo 2026 (TCEX 2026). The event was attended by Mr. Vuttikrai Leewiraphan, Permanent Secretary for Commerce, Police Major General Putthipong Musikul, Deputy Commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), executives from the Ministry of Commerce, government agencies, the private sector, partners in the creative industry, as well as creators and entrepreneurs.
Mrs. Suthumpun stated that TCEX 2026 marks the first time the Department of Intellectual Property (DIP), Ministry of Commerce has organised a comprehensive platform to connect Thailand's character and content industries. This event reflects that intellectual property is not merely a matter of registration or rights protection, but an asset capable of generating immense economic value if developed and utilised properly.
The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce further noted that Thailand’s creative industry currently holds an economic value of up to 1.44 trillion baht, accounting for 8.01% of the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Meanwhile, the Thai character industry is valued at over 7.23 billion baht with a staggering growth rate of 196%. This reflects the high potential of Thai creators to continuously transform their work into income-generating intellectual property that yields sustainable business value.
Mrs. Suthumpun added that if creators understand and properly utilise intellectual property, they can expand their works through licensing, merchandising, developing animation, games, and digital content, as well as collaborating with leading domestic and international brands. This will boost economic value and unlock new business opportunities for Thai entrepreneurs.
Furthermore, Thailand currently protects over 1.26 million intellectual property items. Over the past 8 years, the number of applications for intellectual property protection has grown at an average rate of 7.5% per year, showing the heightened awareness among entrepreneurs and creators regarding the importance of creating and protecting intellectual property.
The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce continued that the success of this event stems from the collaboration of multiple organisations across the government, private sector, and partner networks, who have joined forces to foster an ecosystem that drives creativity and maximises the value of intellectual property. She also invited the public and entrepreneurs to visit the 4 industry zones: Character & Art, Content & Story, Game & Interactive Media, and Creative Lifestyle, to gain insights and transform ideas into commercial value.
Mrs. Suthumpun revealed that although the event initially set a target of 8,000 visitors over its 4-day run, the first 2 days alone have already attracted over 15,000 attendees. Meanwhile, business matching negotiations, which targeted a total value of 500 million baht, have already generated over 316 million baht. Therefore, she expressed confidence that by the end of the expo, the economic value generated will exceed the original goals.
Following the opening ceremony, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce also witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between partner agencies to jointly promote and develop Thailand's creative industries. Additionally, she participated in a campaign promoting respect for intellectual property rights under the concept “Do Not Buy, Do Not Use, Do Not Support Intellectual Property Infringement,” aimed at raising awareness and cultivating a culture that respects and prioritises legitimate intellectual property use among the public.
The Thailand Character & Content Expo 2026 (TCEX 2026) is held from 9–12 July 2026, at Siam Paragon and Siam Center under the theme "The Multiverse of Creativity." It brings together the works of over 250 Thai creators, alongside business matching sessions, seminars, intellectual property consulting, and inspirational activities for anyone interested in the creative industry.