Ministry of Commerce Launches “TCEX 2026”: Championing “Intellectual Property” to Drive Thai Creative Industries

On 11 July 2026, at Paragon Hall, 5th Floor, Siam Paragon, Mrs. Suphajee Suthumpun, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce, presided over the official opening ceremony of the Thailand Character & Content Expo 2026 (TCEX 2026). The event was attended by Mr. Vuttikrai Leewiraphan, Permanent Secretary for Commerce, Police Major General Putthipong Musikul, Deputy Commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), executives from the Ministry of Commerce, government agencies, the private sector, partners in the creative industry, as well as creators and entrepreneurs.

Mrs. Suthumpun stated that TCEX 2026 marks the first time the Department of Intellectual Property (DIP), Ministry of Commerce has organised a comprehensive platform to connect Thailand's character and content industries. This event reflects that intellectual property is not merely a matter of registration or rights protection, but an asset capable of generating immense economic value if developed and utilised properly.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce further noted that Thailand’s creative industry currently holds an economic value of up to 1.44 trillion baht, accounting for 8.01% of the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Meanwhile, the Thai character industry is valued at over 7.23 billion baht with a staggering growth rate of 196%. This reflects the high potential of Thai creators to continuously transform their work into income-generating intellectual property that yields sustainable business value.