Ministry of Commerce Forges Multi-Agency Coalition to Tighten IP Enforcement Across Physical and Online Marketplaces

To further build upon and scale up cooperation between government agencies, the private sector, and rightsholders, the Ministry of Commerce’s DIP hosted the signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on the Prevention of Intellectual Property Infringement on Internet Platforms. The MOU was signed between the DIP, the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) represented by the Economic Crime Suppression Division (ECD), and Shopee (Thailand) Co., Ltd. This MOU aims to enhance cooperation in information sharing, investigations, and law enforcement against offenders. It also seeks to improve efficiency in preventing and suppressing the sale of infringing goods on online marketplaces. The signing was witnessed by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce, alongside Mr. Vuttikrai Leewiraphan, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce.

In tandem, a ceremony for the presentation of the Memorandum on Cooperation in the Protection of Intellectual Property Rights on the Internet between the DIP and Unilever Thai Trading Co., Ltd. was held. Unilever is the latest rightsholder to declare its intent to join the cooperative network, implementing “Notice and Takedown” measures to suppress the online sale of intellectual property-infringing goods. Consequently, this collaborative network has grown to 45 member organisations. It comprises 3 agencies under the Ministry of Commerce (the Department of Intellectual Property, the Department of Business Development, and the Department of International Trade Promotion), 37 private-sector intellectual property rightsholders, and 5 internet platforms (Lazada, Shopee, TikTok Shop, Nex Gen Commerce, and LINE). This expansion reflects the robust synergy between the government, rightsholders, and online platform providers in elevating Thailand’s intellectual property protection.

Additionally, the event featured a public awareness exhibition titled “Do Not Buy, Do Not Use, Do Not Support Intellectual Property Infringement”. The exhibition was designed to increase public understanding about the importance of respecting intellectual property rights and inform the public about the dangers and impacts of counterfeit goods. It also provided valuable guidance to creators and entrepreneurs on safeguarding their intellectual property to help fuel national economic growth, while cultivating a public culture of supporting legitimate goods and services. The exhibition will be on display until 12 July 2026 at the Foyer on the 5th floor of Paragon Hall.

Following the ceremony, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce, accompanied by ministry executives, government representatives, foreign embassy officials, international agencies, and private-sector rightsholders, participated in a public campaign walk from the Siam Square One courtyard to Siam Square Walking Street to encourage the public, particularly the younger generation, to unite under the banner of “Do Not Buy, Do Not Use, Do Not Support Intellectual Property Infringement”. The campaign walk sought to foster a culture of respect for intellectual property rights, raise awareness about the dangers of counterfeit goods, and discourage the purchase and use of infringing products, thereby cutting off the manufacturing and distribution cycle of intellectual property-infringing goods from the market.

Mrs. Auramon Supthaweethum, Director-General of the Department of Intellectual Property, stated that the DIP, Ministry of Commerce, has maintained ongoing collaboration with relevant agencies to step up measures against intellectual property infringement. Efforts are tightly focused on targeting manufacturing sources, distribution hubs, and major offenders, alongside close coordination with online platforms to block and suspend the sale of infringing goods promptly. As a result, operations have become rapid, targeted, and highly effective in deterrence. In the first six months of 2026 (January – June), 456 intellectual property infringement cases were recorded, with the seizure of 1,654,698 illicit items and damages valued at over 786 million baht.

The Director-General of the DIP emphasised that achieving tangible, long-term success in combating intellectual property infringement requires the cooperation of all sectors, especially consumers. She urged everyone to join in the “Do Not Buy, Do Not Use, Do Not Support Intellectual Property Infringement” initiative to help foster a rights-respecting society, support legitimate businesses, and drive the steady and sustainable growth of Thailand's creative economy. Members of the public who encounter suspected intellectual property infringement may report leads to the Intellectual Property Rights Enforcement Office, Department of Intellectual Property, by calling 0 2547 4702 or via the hotline at 1368.