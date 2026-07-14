Siam Piwat and Alipay+ partner to strengthen digital payment ecosystem, attracting high-value travelers across APAC

Together, they aim to deliver a seamless travel and payment journey for international travelers, with a focus on high-spending, non-Chinese visitors across Asia, particularly Vietnam, while also strengthening Thailand’s tourism economy in the digital age.
This partnership underscores the strengths of Thailand’s world-class destinations and a global payment ecosystem to create a fast, convenient, and personalized experience for digital-age travelers, while driving the long-term growth of Thailand’s tourism industry.
Ms. Tanavan Arkaleephan, Assistant Managing Director of Tourism Management at Siam Piwat Co., Ltd., stated, “Siam Piwat’s properties are global destinations that attract high-spending customers from various countries, especially quality tourists seeking premium and one-of-a-kind experiences. Beyond accommodating Alipay users from China, our collaboration with Alipay+ seeks to establish a ‘One Integration’ system for vendors, connecting them with mobile wallets, digital banking apps, and payment service providers across multiple markets. This allows tourists to use payment methods they are already familiar with back at home to pay for goods and services abroad seamlessly.”
“This partnership is set to enhance the travel and spending experience, making it more convenient and seamless by connecting people, technology, and lifestyles. It will also enable us to expand our reach to non-Chinese tourists across Asia, who represent a high-potential market for Thailand in the future.”
Mr. Sittipong Kittiprapapong, Alipay+ Country Manager for Thailand, Indochina, and the South Asia Cluster, said, “Alipay+ enables merchant partners to leverage our comprehensive suite of services, including payment solutions, marketing, and AI technology, to build new digital service models with our 50 international payment partners. This collaboration with Siam Piwat, a global destination developer in Thailand, will help create seamless experiences for digital-era travelers while supporting the growth of the tourism economy and cross-border trade in Asia.”
While Chinese e-wallets still account for the majority of the current spending, Siam Piwat and Alipay+ recognize a major growth opportunity among non-Chinese e-wallet users, particularly quality tourists from Vietnam, South Korea, Singapore, and Malaysia. These markets show consistent growth trends and represent key target tourist groups for Thailand.
Vietnam, in particular, is one of the fastest-growing digital payment markets. With Alipay+ integrated with key local payment providers, including MoMo, ZaloPay, and Vietcombank, this initiative will help expand access to quality tourists from the region.
Siam Piwat and Alipay+ have been collaborating since 2018 to co-develop marketing campaigns and privileges for international tourists in order to provide convenient and fast payment experiences that cater to modern travelers, including Chinese tourists, international travelers using Alipay+, and high-spending customers seeking world-class luxury and lifestyle experiences. The continued success of the partnership over the past eight years reflects the confidence of international tourists in Siam Piwat’s properties and highlights Thailand’s role as a major global destination.
The results of this partnership reflect Siam Piwat’s ability to attract high-value travelers from around the world. From January-May 2026, spending via Alipay+ across Siam Piwat shopping malls grew nearly two-fold compared to the same period of the previous year.
Both transaction volume and the number of active users during the first five months of 2026 surged by 2.7 times year-on-year, reflecting a steady rise in international visitors choosing to spend at Siam Piwat properties.
ICONSIAM and Siam Paragon remain the most popular properties among foreign tourists, reinforcing their status as internationally recognized global destinations.
This success is further reflected in joint marketing campaigns, with Siam Piwat recognized as one of Alipay+’s top-performing partners in Thailand, as demonstrated in their collaborative campaigns that have consistently driven strong spending growth and successfully engaged high-spending tourists from around the world.
The partnership also opens up opportunities to leverage consumer insights and develop personalized marketing campaigns that better address the needs of tourists from different countries. By analyzing nationalities, wallet types, product categories, and spending locations, the collaboration seeks to enhance marketing efficiency, enhance customer experiences, and increase spending from high-value global travelers. Moving forward, both parties plan to expand the Alipay+ non-Chinese wallet user base in Asia, explore opportunities for data collaboration, and connect with the ecosystems of global partners to help build a digital tourism ecosystem that seamlessly brings together travel, spending, and experiences.
Ultimately, this Siam Piwat-Alipay+ collaboration not only elevates the international tourist experience but also highlights the role of both organizations in establishing Thailand as a premier global tourism destination for travelers in the digital age, fostering sustainable economic growth in the long term.
About Alipay+
Alipay+ by Ant International is an integrated cross-border digital payment and marketing service gateway that connects global merchants with consumers. It enables consumers to make payments seamlessly, access various offers, and enjoy the convenience of digital services using their preferred home-country payment applications or e-wallets while traveling abroad. Additionally, many small and medium-sized enterprises have adopted Alipay+’s digital tools to optimize operational efficiency and drive omni-channel growth.