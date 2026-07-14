Siam Piwat and Alipay+ partner to strengthen digital payment ecosystem, attracting high-value travelers across APAC



Creating Seamless Experiences for Travelers in the Digital Era

While Chinese e-wallets still account for the majority of the current spending, Siam Piwat and Alipay+ recognize a major growth opportunity among non-Chinese e-wallet users, particularly quality tourists from Vietnam, South Korea, Singapore, and Malaysia. These markets show consistent growth trends and represent key target tourist groups for Thailand.

Vietnam, in particular, is one of the fastest-growing digital payment markets. With Alipay+ integrated with key local payment providers, including MoMo, ZaloPay, and Vietcombank, this initiative will help expand access to quality tourists from the region.

Siam Piwat and Alipay+ have been collaborating since 2018 to co-develop marketing campaigns and privileges for international tourists in order to provide convenient and fast payment experiences that cater to modern travelers, including Chinese tourists, international travelers using Alipay+, and high-spending customers seeking world-class luxury and lifestyle experiences. The continued success of the partnership over the past eight years reflects the confidence of international tourists in Siam Piwat’s properties and highlights Thailand’s role as a major global destination.



Strong Growth Underscores Thailand’s strength as a World-Class Destination

The results of this partnership reflect Siam Piwat’s ability to attract high-value travelers from around the world. From January-May 2026, spending via Alipay+ across Siam Piwat shopping malls grew nearly two-fold compared to the same period of the previous year.

Both transaction volume and the number of active users during the first five months of 2026 surged by 2.7 times year-on-year, reflecting a steady rise in international visitors choosing to spend at Siam Piwat properties.

ICONSIAM and Siam Paragon remain the most popular properties among foreign tourists, reinforcing their status as internationally recognized global destinations.

This success is further reflected in joint marketing campaigns, with Siam Piwat recognized as one of Alipay+’s top-performing partners in Thailand, as demonstrated in their collaborative campaigns that have consistently driven strong spending growth and successfully engaged high-spending tourists from around the world.



Data-Driven Tourism: Leveraging Consumer Insights for Personalized Experiences

The partnership also opens up opportunities to leverage consumer insights and develop personalized marketing campaigns that better address the needs of tourists from different countries. By analyzing nationalities, wallet types, product categories, and spending locations, the collaboration seeks to enhance marketing efficiency, enhance customer experiences, and increase spending from high-value global travelers. Moving forward, both parties plan to expand the Alipay+ non-Chinese wallet user base in Asia, explore opportunities for data collaboration, and connect with the ecosystems of global partners to help build a digital tourism ecosystem that seamlessly brings together travel, spending, and experiences.

Ultimately, this Siam Piwat-Alipay+ collaboration not only elevates the international tourist experience but also highlights the role of both organizations in establishing Thailand as a premier global tourism destination for travelers in the digital age, fostering sustainable economic growth in the long term.



About Alipay+

Alipay+ by Ant International is an integrated cross-border digital payment and marketing service gateway that connects global merchants with consumers. It enables consumers to make payments seamlessly, access various offers, and enjoy the convenience of digital services using their preferred home-country payment applications or e-wallets while traveling abroad. Additionally, many small and medium-sized enterprises have adopted Alipay+’s digital tools to optimize operational efficiency and drive omni-channel growth.