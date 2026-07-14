Havaianas kicks off Football Beach Party with Top Nations Collection

Havaianas, the world-famous flip-flop brand from Brazil, has staged a major celebration to welcome the season of the global football tournament with its “Football Beach Party” at Pura Vida Beach Club.

The event transformed the beach atmosphere into a wave of Brazilian-style fun, filled with colour, energy and Brazilian flair. It also marked the launch of the special “Top Nations Collection”, inspired by eight leading football nations: Brazil, England, Spain, France, Germany, Argentina, Italy and Portugal.

The collection celebrates football’s biggest moments while presenting a fresh lifestyle interpretation that blends football culture seamlessly with fashion.

The event was attended by leading figures from Brazil and Thailand, including Mr Lucas Fiuza de Moraes, Agricultural Attaché, Ministry of Agriculture, Embassy of Brazil; Mr Cesar de Paiva Leite Filho, Head of the Trade Sector, Embassy of Brazil; Mr Marcelo Souza, President of the Thai-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce; and Mrs Claudia Lipert, Executive Director of the Thai-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce.

Executives from Rich Sport Public Company Limited, the official importer and distributor of Havaianas fashion and lifestyle products, also joined the event. They were led by Papitch Wongpaitoonpiya, Chief Executive Officer; Pasawich Wongpaitoonpiya, Vice President of Business Development; Apiwich Chirathanee, Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Marketing; and Kanjana Prommasakul, Chief Operating Officer.