Havaianas kicks off Football Beach Party with Top Nations Collection

Havaianas, the world-famous flip-flop brand from Brazil, has staged a major celebration to welcome the season of the global football tournament with its “Football Beach Party” at Pura Vida Beach Club.
The event transformed the beach atmosphere into a wave of Brazilian-style fun, filled with colour, energy and Brazilian flair. It also marked the launch of the special “Top Nations Collection”, inspired by eight leading football nations: Brazil, England, Spain, France, Germany, Argentina, Italy and Portugal.
The collection celebrates football’s biggest moments while presenting a fresh lifestyle interpretation that blends football culture seamlessly with fashion.
The event was attended by leading figures from Brazil and Thailand, including Mr Lucas Fiuza de Moraes, Agricultural Attaché, Ministry of Agriculture, Embassy of Brazil; Mr Cesar de Paiva Leite Filho, Head of the Trade Sector, Embassy of Brazil; Mr Marcelo Souza, President of the Thai-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce; and Mrs Claudia Lipert, Executive Director of the Thai-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce.
Executives from Rich Sport Public Company Limited, the official importer and distributor of Havaianas fashion and lifestyle products, also joined the event. They were led by Papitch Wongpaitoonpiya, Chief Executive Officer; Pasawich Wongpaitoonpiya, Vice President of Business Development; Apiwich Chirathanee, Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Marketing; and Kanjana Prommasakul, Chief Operating Officer.
The event also welcomed leading Thai athletes and well-known influencers, including Chai-Wanchai Jarunongkran, a Thai national football player; Thai national women’s footballers Baimon-Chanista Jinantuya and Mook-Chatchawan Rodthong; as well as celebrity and influencer teams. Former Thai national goalkeeper Tong-Kawin Thamsatchanan also joined the celebration, adding colour and excitement to the lively atmosphere.
The exclusive highlight was a special “Celebrity Match”, which brought together celebrities, popular influencers and Thai national footballers for a fun and energetic football showdown. The players showed their skills on the pitch with smiles and good humour, creating a memorable experience for guests.
The event also featured a range of creative activity zones, including “Make Your Own Havaianas”, where guests could customise their favourite flip-flops in their own style. Other highlights included football-themed game activation zones, a stylish photo corner with a Kombi Van, authentic Brazilian-style food and drinks, and a closing party where guests enjoyed music and a festive beach atmosphere.
The Top Nations Collection, launched at the event, is one of Havaianas’ key seasonal highlights. Inspired by eight global football powerhouses — Brazil, England, Spain, France, Germany, Argentina, Italy and Portugal — the collection brings together each country’s identity, colours and winning spirit through designs on Havaianas’ popular flip-flop silhouettes.
The collection reflects the idea that football is not merely a sport, but a universal language and contemporary culture that connects people without limits. Thai football star Jay-Chanathip Songkrasin also represents the campaign, helping communicate the harmony of sport, culture and fashion.
Consumers can now experience the fun and join the global football celebration with Havaianas’ Top Nations Collection, available at Havaianas stores nationwide and online at www.havaianas.co.th.