Choosing the Right Audit Firm in Thailand: How Moore GSiA Supports Business Success

Moore GSiA is a respected audit firm in Thailand that provides audit and assurance services based on international standards and practical business understanding. As part of the Moore Global Network, Moore GSiA combines global knowledge with strong local expertise to support both local and international businesses across various industries.
Moore GSiA follows a professional and structured audit approach that focuses on accuracy, reliability, and understanding each client’s business environment. The team works closely with clients to understand their operations, industry challenges, and reporting requirements before conducting appropriate audit procedures.
The audit process is designed to provide independent assessment of financial statements in accordance with applicable financial reporting frameworks, including Thai Financial Reporting Standards (TFRS), International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), and TFRS for Non-Publicly Accountable Entities (NPAEs).
Beyond completing required audit procedures, Moore GSiA provides practical observations and recommendations that may help businesses strengthen their financial processes, improve internal controls, and support better decision-making.
As a professional audit firm, Moore GSiA offers a broad range of audit and assurance services to meet different business requirements, including:
External statutory audits of financial statements
Reviews of quarterly financial statements
Group financial statement audits
Special audits
Agreed-upon procedures (AUP)
Other assurance and attestation services
Compilation of financial information
Support for compliance with regulatory reporting requirements
With a team of qualified professionals, Moore GSiA delivers audit services with attention to quality, timely completion, and adherence to recognized professional standards.
Selecting the right audit firm requires considering more than technical capability. Businesses often look for a partner that understands their industry, communicates clearly, and provides practical insights.
Global Network with Local Expertise
Moore GSiA combines international resources through the Moore Global Network with extensive knowledge of Thailand’s business, accounting, and regulatory environment. This allows the firm to support companies that operate locally and businesses with international connections.
Industry Knowledge Across Multiple Sectors
The professionals at Moore GSiA have experience working with organizations from different industries, including financial services, real estate, technology, and other sectors. This industry knowledge allows the team to understand specific business challenges and deliver relevant audit support.
Client-Focused and Tailored Service
Every business has different operational structures and reporting needs. Moore GSiA takes a personalized approach by understanding each client’s objectives and providing audit solutions that align with their circumstances.
Comprehensive Business Support
In addition to audit and assurance services, Moore GSiA provides support in areas such as accounting services, tax and legal services, governance, risk and internal audit, business advisory, corporate finance, payroll, and cybersecurity. This broad range of expertise enables businesses to access professional support for multiple operational requirements.
An independent audit provides assurance that financial statements are prepared fairly according to the applicable reporting framework. Reliable financial information helps shareholders, investors, lenders, and other stakeholders make informed decisions.
Regular audit services can also support businesses in identifying areas for improvement in financial controls and maintaining compliance with applicable laws and regulations.
For companies seeking a reliable audit firm in Thailand, Moore GSiA provides professional audit and assurance services that combine international standards, local knowledge, and a commitment to understanding each client’s business needs.
By focusing on quality, professionalism, and practical insights, Moore GSiA supports businesses in meeting their financial reporting responsibilities and building stronger governance practices.
1. What is an audit service?
An audit service is an independent examination of a company’s financial statements and supporting records. The purpose is to express an opinion on whether the financial statements are presented fairly in accordance with the relevant financial reporting standards, such as TFRS or IFRS.
2. Why should businesses work with a professional audit firm?
A professional audit firm provides independent financial assessment, helps enhance the credibility of financial information, supports regulatory compliance, and provides observations that can assist businesses in improving their financial processes and internal controls.
3. What types of audit services does Moore GSiA provide?
Moore GSiA provides various audit and assurance services, including statutory financial statement audits, quarterly financial statement reviews, group audits, special audits, agreed-upon procedures, assurance services, and support for regulatory reporting requirements.