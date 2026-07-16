TrueID Announces Major Transformation, Unveils "CO CREATE THE SERIES"

Bangkok, 16 July 2026 – TrueID today announced a major strategic transformation, evolving from Thailand's leading content platform into a Digital Ecosystem Hub under the vision of "CO THE SERIES."
The new strategy is built on three interconnected pillars:
By integrating these three pillars, TrueID aims to transform entertainment into an ecosystem where every interaction creates value for audiences, creators, brands, and partners alike.
At the core of this transformation is TrueID's Mini App strategy, bringing content, services, and rewards into the digital platforms consumers already use every day across the True and CP ecosystem, while opening the platform for future strategic partners.
The first chapter of CO CREATE THE SERIES begins with the launch of TATANG by TrueID, a new mobile-first vertical drama mini app designed specifically for smartphone viewing habits.
TrueID also announced a strategic partnership with DramaBox, the world's leading vertical drama platform, making TATANG by TrueID the first platform in Thailand to officially bring DramaBox's international vertical drama library to Thai audiences with professionally localized Thai subtitles and dubbing.
Leveraging the strength of the True and CP ecosystem, TATANG by TrueID will be available through:
with plans to expand to additional partner platforms in the future.
Mr. Wintharadis Kolasthasenee, Managing Director of TrueID, said:
"Today's consumers seamlessly move between content, payments, rewards, and everyday digital services. TrueID is therefore evolving beyond a content platform into a Digital Ecosystem Hub under the vision of 'CO CREATE THE SERIES,' connecting Content, Commerce, and Community into one integrated ecosystem where entertainment creates engagement, value, and business opportunities.
At the heart of this transformation is our Mini App strategy, enabling content, services, and benefits to reach users through the platforms they already engage with across the True ecosystem, CP Group, and future partners. This approach not only makes entertainment more accessible, but also creates new opportunities for creators, content owners, brands, and business partners to connect with broader and more diverse audiences."
Regarding the launch of TATANG by TrueID, he added:
"TATANG by TrueID represents the first tangible chapter of CO CONTENT THE SERIES. Through our partnership with DramaBox, we are introducing world-class vertical dramas to Thai audiences while building new opportunities for creators and the Thai content industry. Our ambition is to leverage this ecosystem to help Thai stories and creative talent grow beyond domestic success and reach regional and global audiences."
The global vertical drama market continues to experience rapid growth, evolving from a niche format into mainstream entertainment.
According to Omdia, the global microdrama market is expected to reach US$14 billion by the end of 2026, while Thailand ranks among the Top 3 markets in Southeast Asia and Top 10 globally for vertical drama app downloads, demonstrating strong consumer demand for short-form premium storytelling.
This growth reflects more than shorter videos—it represents a shift in viewing behavior, where audiences increasingly seek immersive, emotionally engaging stories that fit naturally into everyday moments.
Ms. Patsakorn Laohrenu, Director of Strategy & Business Development, Department of Content and Media at CP Group said:
"Vertical dramas are rapidly becoming one of the most compelling entertainment formats for today's digital audiences. TATANG by TrueID was developed based on deep insights into Thai viewing behavior, bringing together more than 40,000 episodes of premium vertical dramas from around the world with full Thai dubbing to create a seamless local entertainment experience.
Our partnership with DramaBox—the world's No.1 vertical drama platform and our first global strategic content partner in Thailand—goes far beyond content distribution. Together, we aim to develop Thai Original productions, localize globally successful stories for Thai audiences, and explore co-production opportunities that empower Thai writers, directors, actors, studios, and creators."
He added:
"Powered by the True and CP ecosystem, audiences can access TATANG by TrueID via tatang.trueid.net, the TrueID App, TrueMoney App , and soon the True App, with future expansion planned across additional partner platforms. Users will also enjoy exclusive rewards through TruePoint and TrueMoney Coin, making premium entertainment more accessible, rewarding, and naturally integrated into everyday life under our 'Watch • Act • Repeat' philosophy."
Mr. Ruiqing Chen, Chairman of DramaBox, said:
"Thailand has always held a special place in DramaBox's global vision. This partnership with True and CP Group marks an exciting new chapter in that journey. CP Group's extraordinary reach gives us the opportunity to bring the world's best short-form content directly to Thai audiences. Beyond content distribution, we look forward to working with Thai content creators, and studio partners to develop and adapt successful global stories into Thai narratives, and explore new opportunities for local content creation together. We look forward to building a long-term partnership with True and CP Group to grow the short-form drama market"
Subscription TATANG by TrueID is available with unlimited access at:
Exclusive for True and dtac customers:
For more information, visit tatang.trueid.net.
Market statistics sourced from Omdia, Sensor Tower, and data.ai.
About DramaBox
DramaBox is a premier global entertainment platform redefining storytelling for the mobile-first era through high-definition, vertical shows. DramaBox delivers premium, localized narratives designed for a global audience. Since its 2023 launch, the platform has achieved more than 460 million downloads, establishing itself as the most-downloaded vertical microdrama app worldwide and maintaining a dominant footprint in over 175 countries, with a diverse library of original and licensed content in 16 languages.