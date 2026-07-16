TrueID Announces Major Transformation, Unveils "CO CREATE THE SERIES"

Regarding the launch of TATANG by TrueID, he added:

"TATANG by TrueID represents the first tangible chapter of CO CONTENT THE SERIES. Through our partnership with DramaBox, we are introducing world-class vertical dramas to Thai audiences while building new opportunities for creators and the Thai content industry. Our ambition is to leverage this ecosystem to help Thai stories and creative talent grow beyond domestic success and reach regional and global audiences."



Vertical Drama Becomes Mainstream Entertainment

The global vertical drama market continues to experience rapid growth, evolving from a niche format into mainstream entertainment.

According to Omdia, the global microdrama market is expected to reach US$14 billion by the end of 2026, while Thailand ranks among the Top 3 markets in Southeast Asia and Top 10 globally for vertical drama app downloads, demonstrating strong consumer demand for short-form premium storytelling.

This growth reflects more than shorter videos—it represents a shift in viewing behavior, where audiences increasingly seek immersive, emotionally engaging stories that fit naturally into everyday moments.



Building Thailand's Vertical Drama Ecosystem

Ms. Patsakorn Laohrenu, Director of Strategy & Business Development, Department of Content and Media at CP Group said:

"Vertical dramas are rapidly becoming one of the most compelling entertainment formats for today's digital audiences. TATANG by TrueID was developed based on deep insights into Thai viewing behavior, bringing together more than 40,000 episodes of premium vertical dramas from around the world with full Thai dubbing to create a seamless local entertainment experience.

Our partnership with DramaBox—the world's No.1 vertical drama platform and our first global strategic content partner in Thailand—goes far beyond content distribution. Together, we aim to develop Thai Original productions, localize globally successful stories for Thai audiences, and explore co-production opportunities that empower Thai writers, directors, actors, studios, and creators."

He added:

"Powered by the True and CP ecosystem, audiences can access TATANG by TrueID via tatang.trueid.net, the TrueID App, TrueMoney App , and soon the True App, with future expansion planned across additional partner platforms. Users will also enjoy exclusive rewards through TruePoint and TrueMoney Coin, making premium entertainment more accessible, rewarding, and naturally integrated into everyday life under our 'Watch • Act • Repeat' philosophy."



DramaBox Sees Thailand as a Strategic Growth Market

Mr. Ruiqing Chen, Chairman of DramaBox, said:

"Thailand has always held a special place in DramaBox's global vision. This partnership with True and CP Group marks an exciting new chapter in that journey. CP Group's extraordinary reach gives us the opportunity to bring the world's best short-form content directly to Thai audiences. Beyond content distribution, we look forward to working with Thai content creators, and studio partners to develop and adapt successful global stories into Thai narratives, and explore new opportunities for local content creation together. We look forward to building a long-term partnership with True and CP Group to grow the short-form drama market"

Subscription TATANG by TrueID is available with unlimited access at:

THB 69 per week

THB 159 per month (regular price THB 199)

Exclusive for True and dtac customers:

Monthly subscription for only THB 39

Redeem 7-day unlimited access with just 9 TruePoints or 29 dtac Reward Coins

For more information, visit tatang.trueid.net.

Market statistics sourced from Omdia, Sensor Tower, and data.ai.

About DramaBox

DramaBox is a premier global entertainment platform redefining storytelling for the mobile-first era through high-definition, vertical shows. DramaBox delivers premium, localized narratives designed for a global audience. Since its 2023 launch, the platform has achieved more than 460 million downloads, establishing itself as the most-downloaded vertical microdrama app worldwide and maintaining a dominant footprint in over 175 countries, with a diverse library of original and licensed content in 16 languages.