Asia–Africa Forum at AIT Strengthens Cooperation for Sustainable Aquaculture

To advance this vision, the Asian Institute of Technology (AIT) hosted the Asia–Africa Aquaculture Partnership Forum on 10 July 2026. The Forum brought together more than 60 participants, including ambassadors, government representatives, development partners, researchers, industry leaders, and Nigerian farmers, to explore practical ways to strengthen long-term cooperation in sustainable aquaculture.
The Forum marked the successful conclusion of a three-week training program for Nigerian farmers as part of the AIT’s African Aquaculture Initiative, supported by the grant AIT received from the Gates Foundation. Building on the knowledge and experience gained during the programme, participants explored opportunities for technology transfer, research collaboration, capacity building, investment, and private-sector partnerships.
Welcoming participants, AIT President Prof. Pai-Chi Li said the Forum reflects a shared commitment to advancing sustainable aquaculture through partnership, innovation, and knowledge exchange.
"By connecting Asia's expertise with Africa's growing aquaculture potential, we can strengthen food security, create sustainable livelihoods, and drive economic development. Through partnerships among governments, academia, industry, and development organizations, we can build lasting capacity and deliver meaningful impact across both regions."
Guest of Honor H.E. Mrs. Hala Youssef Ahmed Ragab, Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to Thailand, highlighted the importance of South–South cooperation in advancing sustainable development.
"Africa possesses the resources, the ambition, and the potential to become a global leader in sustainable aquaculture. By combining Asia's expertise with Africa's priorities through genuine partnerships, we can transform shared aspirations into concrete actions that strengthen food security and sustainable development."
The Forum featured presentations from representatives of the Gates Foundation, the World Bank, and the African Union Development Agency (AUDA-NEPAD), together with discussions involving Thai aquaculture experts, African stakeholders, and Nigerian farmers. Participants shared practical experiences and identified opportunities to strengthen collaboration through innovation, technology transfer, investment, skills development, and knowledge exchange.
One of the Forum's key outcomes was the shared vision of establishing an Asia–Africa Aquaculture Centre at AIT, envisioned as a regional platform for research, training, technology transfer, innovation, and multi-stakeholder collaboration to support sustainable aquaculture development across Africa.
The Forum concluded with a shared commitment to deepen cooperation between Asia and Africa and to continue working together to strengthen sustainable food systems, improve livelihoods, and support inclusive economic development. Through initiatives such as this, AIT continues to strengthen its role as a regional hub connecting governments, academia, industry, and development partners to advance sustainable aquaculture and deliver practical solutions for sustainable development.