Asia–Africa Forum at AIT Strengthens Cooperation for Sustainable Aquaculture

To advance this vision, the Asian Institute of Technology (AIT) hosted the Asia–Africa Aquaculture Partnership Forum on 10 July 2026. The Forum brought together more than 60 participants, including ambassadors, government representatives, development partners, researchers, industry leaders, and Nigerian farmers, to explore practical ways to strengthen long-term cooperation in sustainable aquaculture.

The Forum marked the successful conclusion of a three-week training program for Nigerian farmers as part of the AIT’s African Aquaculture Initiative, supported by the grant AIT received from the Gates Foundation. Building on the knowledge and experience gained during the programme, participants explored opportunities for technology transfer, research collaboration, capacity building, investment, and private-sector partnerships.

Welcoming participants, AIT President Prof. Pai-Chi Li said the Forum reflects a shared commitment to advancing sustainable aquaculture through partnership, innovation, and knowledge exchange.

"By connecting Asia's expertise with Africa's growing aquaculture potential, we can strengthen food security, create sustainable livelihoods, and drive economic development. Through partnerships among governments, academia, industry, and development organizations, we can build lasting capacity and deliver meaningful impact across both regions."