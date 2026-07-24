Krungthai launches 14-month deposit with rates up to 1.25%

Krungthai Bank has launched a special 14-month fixed-deposit account that pays monthly interest at tiered rates of up to 1.25% a year, targeting customers seeking to manage their liquidity while earning stable returns.

Interest will be credited every month, starting in the first month, with the applicable annual rate determined by the customer’s deposit balance.

The product has been designed for individual customers and wealth-management clients, with the following interest rates:

Deposits of more than 10 million baht and up to 30 million baht will earn 1.25% a year.

Deposits of more than 5 million baht and up to 10 million baht will earn 1.15% a year.

Deposits of more than 2 million baht and up to 5 million baht will earn 1.05% a year.

Deposits of up to 2 million baht will earn 0.85% a year.

Customers may open an account until September 30, 2026. A minimum deposit of 500,000 baht is required for each transaction, while the total balance held in a single account must not exceed 30 million baht.