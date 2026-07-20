IEAT and 304 Industrial Estate Sign Agreement to Establish New Industrial Estate in Prachin Buri

Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT) has signed a joint development agreement with 304 Industrial Park 8 Smart Co., Ltd. to establish 304 Industrial Estate, a new industrial estate in Prachin Buri Province, Thailand. With an investment of more than THB 1 billion, the project will be developed under the Smart Eco-Industrial Town concept, integrating digital technologies with advanced environmental management systems to create a sustainable investment ecosystem. The development is designed to support future industries while enhancing Thailand's industrial competitiveness on the global stage.
Mr. Sumet Tangprasert, Governor of the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT), stated that IEAT is partnering with 304 Industrial Park 8 Smart Co., Ltd. to develop 304 Industrial Estate under the Joint Industrial Estate model, in which the private sector is responsible for investment, development, and utility services under IEAT's supervision. The project has been designed in accordance with the Eco-Industrial Town concept, while incorporating Smart Industrial Estate (Smart I.E.) principles to create a balanced and sustainable industrial ecosystem. By integrating advanced infrastructure, intelligent utility management, and environmentally responsible development, the project is well positioned to meet the evolving demands of global industries.
"IEAT is confident that the new industrial estate will receive strong interest from both domestic and international investors, driven by its strategic location and reliable clean energy infrastructure. The project will strengthen Thailand's industrial economy, promote investment across the Eastern region, and contribute to the country's GDP growth. IEAT remains committed to supporting the project's development under its Ease of Doing Business policy by streamlining approval and licensing procedures through the Smart I.E. platform. This approach enhances transparency, reduces administrative processes, and creates a more efficient business environment that supports sustainable investment," said Mr. Sumet Tangprasert.
Mr. Jatupon Dumnernchanvanit, Vice President of 304 Industrial Park 8 Smart Co., Ltd., said that for more than three decades, 304 Industrial Estate has remained committed to developing an industrial city that grows in harmony with the surrounding communities. What began as the transformation of a once-remote area into a key economic hub has evolved into one of Thailand's leading industrial destinations. Today, the development is home to more than 170 leading global companies, with 2,320 hectares of developed land and 880 hectares currently under development. The industrial base spans electronics, automotive, pulp and paper, and other manufacturing sectors, generating employment for more than 67,000 people.
"Guided by our vision for sustainable development, we are committed to creating a high-quality environment supported by world-class infrastructure, utilities, and facilities that accommodate business operations, enhance quality of life, and foster community growth while contributing to Thailand's long-term economic development. The new 304 Industrial Estate project covers a total area of 204 hectares in Prachin Buri Province, Thailand."
Mr. Jatupon added: "We continue to strengthen our infrastructure in line with our sustainable growth strategy. Our industrial water system has a maximum production capacity of 424,000 cubic meters per day, supplied by our own reservoir with a storage capacity of 40 million cubic meters. In addition, our power generation system has a total installed capacity of 893 MW, including 555 MW of integrated renewable energy generated from biomass. The biomass is sourced from dedicated energy plantations, farmer-supported feedstock, agricultural residues, and by-products from the pulp manufacturing process. This is complemented by 157 MW of floating solar power installed on our reservoir, enabling us to provide 24/7 green electricity throughout the year. This reliable and sustainable energy infrastructure is designed to support the continued growth of industries that require both energy security and long-term sustainability."
Mr. Kittiphan Chitpentham, Chief Executive Officer of 304 Industrial Estate, added: "Over the years, we have continuously advanced the Smart Industrial Estate concept by integrating digital technologies and centralized management systems into the operation of utilities and infrastructure. These innovations have enhanced operational efficiency, reliability, and sustainability across the estate. Our partnership with the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT) marks a significant step forward in transforming this vision into a fully integrated, internationally recognized Smart Industrial Estate. The development will encompass advanced technology, innovation, environmental stewardship, clean energy, quality of life, and next-generation industrial urban development. We believe this project will serve as a benchmark for enhancing Thailand's industrial competitiveness on the global stage."
The collaboration between the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT) and 304 Industrial Park 8 Smart Co., Ltd. represents another significant milestone in the development of Thailand's next-generation industrial cities. By integrating smart infrastructure, digital technologies, clean energy, and sustainable management practices, the project will create a future-ready investment ecosystem capable of supporting world-class industries while contributing to Thailand's long-term economic growth and competitiveness.