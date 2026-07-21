Gaysorn Village reinforces Urban Lifestyle District status with ‘GAYSORN ART HOUSE: THE ART OF LIVING’

Gaysorn Village continues to celebrate the aesthetics of modern living through “GAYSORN ART HOUSE: THE ART OF LIVING”, an inspirational space that brings together art, design and contemporary lifestyle.

Presented under the concept of Glocalisation, the exhibition offers a fresh interpretation of art by blending culture, creativity and design in ways that respond to today’s lifestyle.

The exhibition connects the world of art with leading lifestyle brands, while opening a creative platform to support Thai artists and help elevate them to the international stage. Through collaborations between global brands and Thai artists, the exhibition presents the charm of Thai identity in a contemporary dimension through specially created exclusive items.

Visitors can experience GAYSORN ART HOUSE: THE ART OF LIVING from July 16-31, 2026, at The Forum, G Floor, Gaysorn Amarin.

To reinforce its role as an Urban Lifestyle District in the heart of Bangkok, Gaysorn Village continues to curate fashion, lifestyle and quality craftsmanship brands from around the world, creating distinctive living experiences for urban consumers.

Beyond filling its space with leading brands, Gaysorn Village, as a project developer, believes in passing on the aesthetics of living through carefully selected design, craftsmanship and art that can blend naturally into people’s everyday lives.

It also seeks to create an ecosystem that supports sustainable growth among brands, entrepreneurs and the creative community by opening spaces of opportunity, helping Thai artists gain wider recognition and acceptance internationally.