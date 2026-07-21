Gaysorn Village reinforces Urban Lifestyle District status with ‘GAYSORN ART HOUSE: THE ART OF LIVING’

Gaysorn Village continues to celebrate the aesthetics of modern living through “GAYSORN ART HOUSE: THE ART OF LIVING”, an inspirational space that brings together art, design and contemporary lifestyle.
Presented under the concept of Glocalisation, the exhibition offers a fresh interpretation of art by blending culture, creativity and design in ways that respond to today’s lifestyle.
The exhibition connects the world of art with leading lifestyle brands, while opening a creative platform to support Thai artists and help elevate them to the international stage. Through collaborations between global brands and Thai artists, the exhibition presents the charm of Thai identity in a contemporary dimension through specially created exclusive items.
Visitors can experience GAYSORN ART HOUSE: THE ART OF LIVING from July 16-31, 2026, at The Forum, G Floor, Gaysorn Amarin.
To reinforce its role as an Urban Lifestyle District in the heart of Bangkok, Gaysorn Village continues to curate fashion, lifestyle and quality craftsmanship brands from around the world, creating distinctive living experiences for urban consumers.
Beyond filling its space with leading brands, Gaysorn Village, as a project developer, believes in passing on the aesthetics of living through carefully selected design, craftsmanship and art that can blend naturally into people’s everyday lives.
It also seeks to create an ecosystem that supports sustainable growth among brands, entrepreneurs and the creative community by opening spaces of opportunity, helping Thai artists gain wider recognition and acceptance internationally.
Under this year’s concept, “GAYSORN ART HOUSE: THE ART OF LIVING”, Gaysorn Village becomes a “home of art” that welcomes creativity.
The project is built on the belief that art is not limited to works displayed in galleries. It can become part of daily life and reflect personal identity through design, travel, lifestyle and collecting.
A key highlight is a major collaboration between three global lifestyle brands and four contemporary Thai artists, who together reinterpret “Thainess” through limited-edition items that seamlessly combine art and lifestyle.
The works will be presented in a special exhibition at The Forum, G Floor, Gaysorn Amarin, from July 16-31, 2026.
BRIC’S x PHANNAPAST
This collaboration brings together the premium Italian luggage brand BRIC’S and Yoon-Phannapast Taychamaythakool, a Thai artist known for her fascination with Thai and Asian art.
Drawing inspiration from Benjarong porcelain, she reinterprets the traditional art form through contemporary patterns. To the artist, Benjarong represents a balance between beauty and timeless value, resulting in a work that reflects the charm of Thai craftsmanship in an international context.
GLOBE-TROTTER x BENZILLA
This special collaboration pairs the British luggage brand GLOBE-TROTTER with Benz-Parinya Sirisinsuk, or BENZILLA, the artist behind the three-eyed alien character LOOOK, which represents seeing the world from a different perspective.
The collaboration transforms luggage into a canvas of imagination. For the artist, imagination is like a journey that leads people to discover new worlds, try new things and enjoy the freedom of being themselves.
VICTORINOX x NEV3R & BIGDEL
Two street art and graffiti artists, NEV3R and BIGDEL, come together to express the spirit of Bangkok — a city where calm and chaos coexist with distinctive charm.
Their artwork appears on the iconic pocket knives of Victorinox, turning them into collectable items that powerfully reflect urban culture.
“GAYSORN ART HOUSE: THE ART OF LIVING” is not merely an art exhibition. It represents another important step by Gaysorn Village in building a Creative Community that connects artists, designers, collectors and lifestyle brands.
The project creates new opportunities for Thailand’s creative sector while helping push the potential of Thai artists onto the international stage.
In addition to the collaborations between Thai artists and the three lifestyle brands, visitors can also enjoy elevated experiences and many dimensions of the art of living through new product collections and special privileges from lifestyle and home-accessory brands throughout Gaysorn Village.
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