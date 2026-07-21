Two Different Questions, Waiting for the Same Answer

I opened the discussion with a slightly awkward question: Do you consider yourselves talented?

The room fell silent for a moment. Before anyone could answer, one student asked me in return: "So, what is your definition of talent?"

His question turned the conversation inward, not only toward what talent means, but toward how quickly that meaning is being rewritten by a world that no longer waits. What followed were three answers, none of them mine.

One student said she didn't consider herself talented; she simply came to learn every day out of a desire to improve. Another said that the moment he walked into a room feeling like the smartest person there, he knew he was in the wrong room. A third compared gaining experience to filling a glass with water: she always chooses to pour some out to make room for what's new.

Those explanations still linger in my mind, because they point to something larger: the milestones that once defined growing up, such as good grades, a certain university, or a stable first job, were never proof of what a person is. They were only proof of what a person, at one point, was willing to do.

Those are just snapshots, static images from a specific moment in time. They tell us what someone accomplished yesterday, under controlled conditions. They tell us nothing about how that person will perform when conditions when conditions change.

After more than thirty years in leadership, I have come to understand something that I now share with every young person I meet: the most dangerous trap for for all of us is the illusion of “arrival”, the belief that what one has achieved today will be sufficient for what tomorrow demands. And tomorrow, for this generation, is arriving faster than most are prepared to meet it.