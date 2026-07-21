Ten Highlights Behind Pinehurst's Transformation into a Premier Green Lifestyle Destination Near Bangkok



More Than Just Golf

Ten Reasons Why Pinehurst Has Become Bangkok's Green Lifestyle Destination

1. A Legendary Golf Course Just Minutes from Bangkok

Conveniently located in Rangsit, Pathum Thani, Pinehurst offers easy access from central Bangkok, making it an ideal destination for a one-day getaway or a relaxing weekend escape without travelling long distances.

2. A 27-Hole International Championship Course

Designed by renowned Japanese golf course architect Yoshihara Aihara, Pinehurst features three distinctive nine-hole courses—North, West and South—each offering its own unique character and level of challenge for golfers of every skill level.

3. A Historic Venue with an International Legacy

Pinehurst has proudly hosted prestigious tournaments including the Johnnie Walker Classic International (1992) and the Thailand Open (1994). More recently, it also served as the official accommodation venue for badminton and water polo athletes participating in the 33rd Southeast Asian Games, further reinforcing its long-standing reputation for international standards and hospitality.

4. Night Golf and a Newly Upgraded Driving Range

One of Pinehurst's unique attractions is its Night Golf programme, allowing golfers to enjoy evening rounds after work or avoid the daytime heat. The recently renovated driving range further enhances the experience for both beginners and experienced players.

5. Experience One of Thailand's Most Iconic Signature Holes

Golf enthusiasts should not miss Hole 8 on the West Course, famous for its elevated Skywalk tee box. Combining breathtaking views with an exciting challenge, it has become one of Pinehurst's most photographed and memorable landmarks.

6. Resort-Style Accommodation Surrounded by Nature

For those wishing to extend their stay, Pinehurst offers comfortable resort-style accommodation nestled among lush greenery. Whether for a weekend getaway, a corporate retreat, a business seminar or an overnight golf holiday, guests can enjoy a peaceful environment only a short drive from Bangkok.

7. A Family-Friendly Swimming Pool

Beyond golf, Pinehurst features a spacious outdoor swimming pool that provides another recreational option for families and visitors of all ages. It is an ideal place to relax, unwind and spend quality time together.

8. Wellness Through Traditional Thai Spa and Massage

After a round of golf, a business meeting or a busy workweek, guests can recharge with professional Thai massage and spa treatments. The wellness facilities reflect Pinehurst's commitment to promoting relaxation, balance and healthy living as part of the overall visitor experience.

9. Signature Dining That Keeps Guests Coming Back

No visit to Pinehurst is complete without tasting one of its best-known signature dishes—Pinehurst Braised Pork Leg with Rice. Long regarded as a favourite among both Thai and international golfers, the restaurant also serves an extensive selection of authentic Thai cuisine and international dishes, making it an attractive dining destination in its own right.

10. A Fairway Café Designed for Modern Lifestyles

Overlooking sweeping green fairways, Pinehurst's café offers a tranquil setting for coffee, light meals and freshly baked pastries. Whether visitors are meeting clients, catching up with friends, working remotely or simply enjoying a quiet moment surrounded by nature, the café provides a refreshing escape from the city's fast pace.



A Rainy-Season Escape Beyond Golf

As more urban residents embrace wellness, work-life balance and short-distance travel, Pinehurst is redefining what a golf destination can be. Rather than serving golfers alone, it has evolved into a place where families can spend meaningful time together, professionals can conduct business in a relaxed atmosphere, and city dwellers can reconnect with nature without travelling far from Bangkok.

While many people see the rainy season as a reason to stay indoors, Pinehurst sees it as the perfect opportunity to experience nature at its finest. Cooler temperatures, vibrant green landscapes and a peaceful atmosphere create an ideal setting for rest, recreation and renewal.

From its rich sporting heritage to its transformation into a modern Golf & Lifestyle Community, Pinehurst continues to build on more than three decades of excellence while embracing the evolving lifestyles of today's travellers and urban residents.

This rainy season, Pinehurst invites everyone to rediscover that some of life's most rewarding escapes are often closer than expected.



For more information

Pinehurst Golf Club & Hotel

Tel: +66 (0)2 516 8679-84

LINE Official: @pinehurstline

Website: www.pinehurst.co.th

Facebook: Pinehurst Golf Thailand

Instagram: @pinehurstgolf.hotel