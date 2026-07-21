Ten Highlights Behind Pinehurst's Transformation into a Premier Green Lifestyle Destination Near Bangkok

Every rainy season, many people put their outdoor plans on hold, believing that wet weather means cancelling golf games and weekend getaways. At Pinehurst Golf Club & Hotel, however, the arrival of the rains tells a different story.
As fresh rain revitalises more than 560 rai of lush greenery, Pinehurst transforms into one of the most scenic green retreats near Bangkok. More than simply a championship golf course, the destination offers a complete lifestyle experience, bringing together a resort hotel, restaurants, cafés, spa, swimming pool and relaxing green spaces where families, professionals and leisure travellers can unwind throughout the year.
Over the past 42 years, Pinehurst has earned its reputation as one of Thailand's legendary golf courses. Today, it is entering a new chapter by evolving into a Golf & Lifestyle Community—a destination where golf, wellness, dining, recreation, and business networking seamlessly come together in one convenient location.
Whether visitors are looking for an after-work escape, a weekend retreat, a family outing, a client meeting or simply a peaceful place to work surrounded by nature, Pinehurst offers experiences that extend far beyond the fairways.
While the rainy season is often considered the most challenging period for many outdoor businesses, Pinehurst views it differently. The cooler weather, vibrant landscapes and refreshing atmosphere make it one of the best times of the year to experience the property's natural beauty.
According to Ms. Kornpassorn Juangroongruangkit, Vice Advisory Chairperson of Pinehurst Group, the role of golf destinations is evolving alongside changing urban lifestyles.
"People today are not simply looking for a place to play golf. They are looking for a destination where they can reconnect with nature, work remotely, meet friends or business partners, and spend quality time with family—all in one visit. That is why Pinehurst has evolved beyond being a golf course into a Golf & Lifestyle Community designed for every lifestyle.
Our vision is to make Pinehurst more than a golf destination. We want it to become a place where people create memorable experiences and enjoy life's simple pleasures—a destination that truly represents 'Beyond Golf.'
Although the rainy season is often viewed as the low season for many businesses, we believe it is when Pinehurst reveals its greatest beauty. The lush green fairways, fresh air and tranquil atmosphere make it one of the most rewarding times of the year to experience nature, just a short drive from Bangkok," she said.
Ten Reasons Why Pinehurst Has Become Bangkok's Green Lifestyle Destination
1. A Legendary Golf Course Just Minutes from Bangkok
Conveniently located in Rangsit, Pathum Thani, Pinehurst offers easy access from central Bangkok, making it an ideal destination for a one-day getaway or a relaxing weekend escape without travelling long distances.
2. A 27-Hole International Championship Course
Designed by renowned Japanese golf course architect Yoshihara Aihara, Pinehurst features three distinctive nine-hole courses—North, West and South—each offering its own unique character and level of challenge for golfers of every skill level.
3. A Historic Venue with an International Legacy
Pinehurst has proudly hosted prestigious tournaments including the Johnnie Walker Classic International (1992) and the Thailand Open (1994). More recently, it also served as the official accommodation venue for badminton and water polo athletes participating in the 33rd Southeast Asian Games, further reinforcing its long-standing reputation for international standards and hospitality.
4. Night Golf and a Newly Upgraded Driving Range
One of Pinehurst's unique attractions is its Night Golf programme, allowing golfers to enjoy evening rounds after work or avoid the daytime heat. The recently renovated driving range further enhances the experience for both beginners and experienced players.
5. Experience One of Thailand's Most Iconic Signature Holes
Golf enthusiasts should not miss Hole 8 on the West Course, famous for its elevated Skywalk tee box. Combining breathtaking views with an exciting challenge, it has become one of Pinehurst's most photographed and memorable landmarks.
6. Resort-Style Accommodation Surrounded by Nature
For those wishing to extend their stay, Pinehurst offers comfortable resort-style accommodation nestled among lush greenery. Whether for a weekend getaway, a corporate retreat, a business seminar or an overnight golf holiday, guests can enjoy a peaceful environment only a short drive from Bangkok.
7. A Family-Friendly Swimming Pool
Beyond golf, Pinehurst features a spacious outdoor swimming pool that provides another recreational option for families and visitors of all ages. It is an ideal place to relax, unwind and spend quality time together.
8. Wellness Through Traditional Thai Spa and Massage
After a round of golf, a business meeting or a busy workweek, guests can recharge with professional Thai massage and spa treatments. The wellness facilities reflect Pinehurst's commitment to promoting relaxation, balance and healthy living as part of the overall visitor experience.
9. Signature Dining That Keeps Guests Coming Back
No visit to Pinehurst is complete without tasting one of its best-known signature dishes—Pinehurst Braised Pork Leg with Rice. Long regarded as a favourite among both Thai and international golfers, the restaurant also serves an extensive selection of authentic Thai cuisine and international dishes, making it an attractive dining destination in its own right.
10. A Fairway Café Designed for Modern Lifestyles
Overlooking sweeping green fairways, Pinehurst's café offers a tranquil setting for coffee, light meals and freshly baked pastries. Whether visitors are meeting clients, catching up with friends, working remotely or simply enjoying a quiet moment surrounded by nature, the café provides a refreshing escape from the city's fast pace.
As more urban residents embrace wellness, work-life balance and short-distance travel, Pinehurst is redefining what a golf destination can be. Rather than serving golfers alone, it has evolved into a place where families can spend meaningful time together, professionals can conduct business in a relaxed atmosphere, and city dwellers can reconnect with nature without travelling far from Bangkok.
While many people see the rainy season as a reason to stay indoors, Pinehurst sees it as the perfect opportunity to experience nature at its finest. Cooler temperatures, vibrant green landscapes and a peaceful atmosphere create an ideal setting for rest, recreation and renewal.
From its rich sporting heritage to its transformation into a modern Golf & Lifestyle Community, Pinehurst continues to build on more than three decades of excellence while embracing the evolving lifestyles of today's travellers and urban residents.
This rainy season, Pinehurst invites everyone to rediscover that some of life's most rewarding escapes are often closer than expected.
For more information
Pinehurst Golf Club & Hotel
Tel: +66 (0)2 516 8679-84
LINE Official: @pinehurstline
Website: www.pinehurst.co.th
Facebook: Pinehurst Golf Thailand
Instagram: @pinehurstgolf.hotel