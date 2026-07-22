CKPower Listed on ESG100 for Fifth Consecutive Year

Bangkok, July 17, 2026 – CK Power Public Company Limited (SET: CKP), one of the region’s largest producers of electricity from renewables with one of the lowest carbon footprints, has been named to the ESG100 List by Thaipat Institute for the fifth consecutive year (2022–2026). The Company was selected as one of the 100 listed companies from a total of 931 securities assessed for the 2026 ESG100, reflecting its consistent performance and commitment to environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices.
This year, CKPower was one of seven companies in the Energy and Utilities sector selected from 72 listed securities in the Resources industry. The recognition reflects the Company's commitment to conducting business with good corporate governance, transparency, effective management of ESG risks and opportunities, and the creation of sustainable value throughout its value chain. On this occasion, Mr. Thanawat Trivisvavet, Managing Director of CK Power Public Company Limited, received the ESG100 Certificate on behalf of the Company from Dr. Pipat Yodprudtikan, Chairman of the Thaipat Institute, at Viriyathavorn Building, Bangkok.
According to Mr. Thanawat, being named to the ESG100 List for the fifth consecutive year reflects CKPower's continued focus on integrating sustainability into its business operations. The recognition by Thaipat Institute for the 2026 ESG100 underscores the Company's consistent focus on delivering strong financial performance while upholding good corporate governance, transparency, and systematic sustainability management. The Company remains committed to effectively managing ESG risks and opportunities to strengthen its readiness for the energy transition and future challenges.
CKPower drives its business under the C-K-P sustainability strategy, comprising C – Clean Electricity, with the goal of achieving 100% renewable electricity consumption within the organization by 2043 while increasing the proportion of its installed capacity from renewable energy to more than 95% by the same year; K – Kind Neighbor, focusing on improving quality of life and creating shared value for communities, society, and stakeholders while respecting human rights throughout the value chain; and P – Partnership for Life, driving sustainable growth through strategic investments and innovation to strengthen regional energy security and create long-term value for customers and shareholders.
Dr. Pipat said that CKPower’s inclusion in the ESG100 List for the fifth consecutive year in 2026 reflects the Company's consistent and outstanding performance in environmental, social, and governance (ESG). The ESG100 assessment conducted by Thaipat Institute is based on publicly available information disclosed by listed companies, together with an analysis of their ability to manage ESG risks and opportunities that may affect long-term competitiveness and sustainable growth. This recognition reflects CKPower’s commitment to conducting business responsibly and creating long-term value for its stakeholders.
Mr. Thanawat added that CKPower will continue to drive growth through the development of renewable energy, strengthening organizational capabilities, and applying innovation across its value chain. At the same time, the Company remains committed to enhancing energy security and advancing sustainability management in a tangible manner to create long-term value for all stakeholders while progressing toward its goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.
About CK Power Public Company Limited (CKPower):
CKPower engages in production and sales of electricity generated from three sources of energy under its 18 power plants with the total installed capacity of 3,640 MW, consisting of (1) three hydroelectric power plants: the Nam Ngum 2 Hydroelectric Power Plant with 615 MW installed capacity, operated by Nam Ngum 2 Power Company Limited (46% owned through its shareholding in SouthEast Asia Energy Limited), the Xayaburi Hydroelectric Power Plant with 1,285 MW installed capacity, operated by Xayaburi Power Company Limited (42.5% owned), and the Luang Prabang Hydroelectric Power Project with 1,460 MW installed capacity, operated by Luang Prabang Power Company Limited (LPCL) (50% owned); (2) two cogeneration power plants with 238 MW installed capacity, operated by Bangpa-in Cogeneration Limited (65% owned); and (3) 13 solar power plants, comprising 11 under Bangkhenchai Company Limited (100% owned) with total installed capacity of 28 MW, one under Nakhon Ratchasima Solar Company Limited (30% owned) with 6 MW installed capacity, and one under Chiangrai Solar Company Limited (30% owned) with 8 MW installed capacity.