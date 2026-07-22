CKPower Listed on ESG100 for Fifth Consecutive Year

Dr. Pipat said that CKPower’s inclusion in the ESG100 List for the fifth consecutive year in 2026 reflects the Company's consistent and outstanding performance in environmental, social, and governance (ESG). The ESG100 assessment conducted by Thaipat Institute is based on publicly available information disclosed by listed companies, together with an analysis of their ability to manage ESG risks and opportunities that may affect long-term competitiveness and sustainable growth. This recognition reflects CKPower’s commitment to conducting business responsibly and creating long-term value for its stakeholders.

Mr. Thanawat added that CKPower will continue to drive growth through the development of renewable energy, strengthening organizational capabilities, and applying innovation across its value chain. At the same time, the Company remains committed to enhancing energy security and advancing sustainability management in a tangible manner to create long-term value for all stakeholders while progressing toward its goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.



About CK Power Public Company Limited (CKPower):

CKPower engages in production and sales of electricity generated from three sources of energy under its 18 power plants with the total installed capacity of 3,640 MW, consisting of (1) three hydroelectric power plants: the Nam Ngum 2 Hydroelectric Power Plant with 615 MW installed capacity, operated by Nam Ngum 2 Power Company Limited (46% owned through its shareholding in SouthEast Asia Energy Limited), the Xayaburi Hydroelectric Power Plant with 1,285 MW installed capacity, operated by Xayaburi Power Company Limited (42.5% owned), and the Luang Prabang Hydroelectric Power Project with 1,460 MW installed capacity, operated by Luang Prabang Power Company Limited (LPCL) (50% owned); (2) two cogeneration power plants with 238 MW installed capacity, operated by Bangpa-in Cogeneration Limited (65% owned); and (3) 13 solar power plants, comprising 11 under Bangkhenchai Company Limited (100% owned) with total installed capacity of 28 MW, one under Nakhon Ratchasima Solar Company Limited (30% owned) with 6 MW installed capacity, and one under Chiangrai Solar Company Limited (30% owned) with 8 MW installed capacity.