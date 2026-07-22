EA and AMITA Partner with the Ministry of Industry to Advance Battery Recycling Technology

BANGKOK - July 21, 2026 - Amita Technology (Thailand) Company Limited (AMITA), a subsidiary of Energy Absolute Public Company Limited (EA), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Department of Primary Industries and Mines (DPIM) under the Ministry of Industry. This strategic partnership aims to advance recycling technologies for end-of-life lithium-ion batteries, scaling them for commercial industrial applications.

The signing ceremony was honored by the presence of Mr. Aditad Vasinonta, Director-General of the DPIM, and Mr. Kittiphan Bangyikhan, Director of the Innovation in Raw Materials and Primary Industries Division, alongside key executives and representatives from both organizations.

This collaboration integrates the DPIM’s expertise in material sorting and recycling with AMITA’s extensive background in battery R&D and manufacturing. By processing end-of-life batteries and manufacturing byproducts, the initiative seeks to extract critical precursors for trial in the production of new batteries. Furthermore, the MoU encompasses technological feasibility studies, workforce development, and the formulation of policy proposals to establish a comprehensive, nationwide battery recycling ecosystem.