AIS Announces Partnership with UC3 to Secure UEFA Men's Club Competitions Rights

"This strategic partnership is made possible by the strength of our digital network and the capabilities of AIS PLAY as the country's number one sports content hub. When combined with our existing portfolio of other world-class sports rights, fans will be able to immerse themselves in the ultimate sports viewing experience and will undoubtedly be able to enjoy premium sport throughout the week during the season on AIS PLAY."

Securing these monumental European football rights reaffirms AIS PLAY's leadership as a comprehensive entertainment hub that meets all consumer needs. The platform continues to expand its content offerings to encompass all lifestyles, delivering the ultimate premium sports experience that Thai fans have been eagerly awaiting. AIS PLAY will serve as the sole primary channel gathering all the action from these tournaments for Thai viewers. To ensure a flawless experience, AIS PLAY has fully equipped its broadcasting technology and systems to support premium, long-term service delivery across all four seasons.