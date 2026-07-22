AIS Announces Partnership with UC3 to Secure UEFA Men's Club Competitions Rights

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (AIS) is strategically advancing its position as the No. 1 destination for sports, ready to shake up the Thai football content industry once again by announcing a major partnership with UC3 to become the exclusive Official Broadcaster of UEFA men's club competitions in Thailand. The broadcasting rights also cover Laos and Cambodia for a four-year period, spanning the 2027/28 to 2030/31 seasons. This agreement allows football fans to watch the "UEFA Champions League"—Europe's grandest and most prestigious football tournament—along with the UEFA Europa League, UEFA Conference League, UEFA Super Cup, and UEFA Youth League via AIS PLAY. Featuring live broadcasts, highlights, and full-match replays, the platform ensures fans never miss a crucial moment from all 5 competitions. This milestone reinforces AIS's vision of delivering world-class sports content to provide Thai fans with the ultimate viewing experience, making AIS PLAY the exclusive home for global sports content.
Mr. Pratthana Leelapanang, Chief Executive Officer of AIS, stated, "I am incredibly proud and delighted that we have successfully to bring the greatest UEFA men's club competitions to AIS customers and Thai football fans. We believe that tournaments like the UEFA Champions League, along with the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League, are highly followed by Thai fans. These competitions bring together top-tier clubs and superstar players from renowned European leagues such as the English Premier League, German Bundesliga, Spanish La Liga, Italian Serie A, and French Ligue 1 battling it out to be crowned number one on the continent. Furthermore, they are filled with the magic and the most thrilling stories in the global footballing world."
"This strategic partnership is made possible by the strength of our digital network and the capabilities of AIS PLAY as the country's number one sports content hub. When combined with our existing portfolio of other world-class sports rights, fans will be able to immerse themselves in the ultimate sports viewing experience and will undoubtedly be able to enjoy premium sport throughout the week during the season on AIS PLAY."
Securing these monumental European football rights reaffirms AIS PLAY's leadership as a comprehensive entertainment hub that meets all consumer needs. The platform continues to expand its content offerings to encompass all lifestyles, delivering the ultimate premium sports experience that Thai fans have been eagerly awaiting. AIS PLAY will serve as the sole primary channel gathering all the action from these tournaments for Thai viewers. To ensure a flawless experience, AIS PLAY has fully equipped its broadcasting technology and systems to support premium, long-term service delivery across all four seasons.