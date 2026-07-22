Hitachi Energy and EGAT to achieve the world’s first 550 kV eco-efficient gas retrofill while retaining existing equipment, advancing Thailand’s net-zero goals

World-first EconiQ retrofill at 550 kV will cut SF₆ emissions while preserving full grid performance and reliability
Bangkok, July 22, 2026 Hitachi Energy, the global leader in electrification, in collaboration with the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT), will complete the world’s first 550 kilovolt (kV) application of eco-efficient EconiQ® retrofill technology on existing, in service assets originally designed for sulfur hexafluoride (SF₆). This breakthrough project will preserve Thailand’s grid performance while delivering a measurable reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. The project is scheduled for completion in December 2026.
EGAT will upgrade 130 meters of 550 kV gas-insulated lines (GIL) at the Nan Substation using Hitachi Energy’s EconiQ high-voltage technology. The project replaces existing SF₆ with an advanced eco-efficient gas mixture without modifying or replacing any primary equipment.
This upgrade enables EGAT to eliminate approximately 800 kg of SF₆, avoid 97 tonnes of CO₂-equivalent emissions and deliver more than 95 percent reduction in CO₂-equivalent impact while maintaining full performance and system reliability[1].
“Together with EGAT, we are delivering the world-first EconiQ retrofill at 550 kV, setting a new global benchmark,” said Wolf Mueller, CEO, Service, Hitachi Energy. “This project demonstrates how upgrading existing high‑voltage infrastructure can accelerate the path to net-zero.”
“EGAT is committed to leading Thailand’s energy transition with responsibility and professionalism,” said Mr. Narin Phoawanich, Governor of EGAT. “This project supports our mission to secure a sustainable future for the nation and all Thai people.”
The EconiQ retrofill underscores EGAT’s commitment to maximizing the performance of its existing infrastructure while reducing environmental impact. This project demonstrates a practical path to reducing emissions from existing high-voltage assets while minimizing operational disruption.
Scheduled for completion in December 2026, the project will align with Hitachi Energy’s global roadmap for SF₆-free high-voltage technologies and contribute to Thailand’s 2050 net-zero pathway.
EconiQ is Hitachi Energy’s eco-efficient portfolio designed for superior environmental performance, enabling customers around the world to advance their sustainability goals through proven, high‑impact technologies.
References:
[1] Based on IPCC AR6 global warming potential values and IEC 62271-1 ed.2.1 2021-10, Section 6.16.3 IEC 62271-1.
About Hitachi Energy
Hitachi Energy is a global leader in electrification, powering the electricity era to meet the energy demands of today, and the next 25 years. As the energy arm of Hitachi Group, over three billion people depend on our pioneering, mission-critical technologies to power their daily lives. With over a century of innovation, we are addressing the most urgent energy challenge of our time: driving the evolution of the world’s energy system to ensure abundant, secure, affordable, and sustainable power for today’s generation and the next. With an unparalleled installed base in over 140 countries, we are the grid ecosystem partner across the utility, industry, data center, and transportation sectors. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ over 56,000 people in 60 countries and generate revenues of around $20 billion USD.
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Through its Social Innovation Business (SIB) that brings together IT, OT (Operational Technology) and products, Hitachi aims to be a global leader in continuously transforming social infrastructure through digital, contributing to a harmonized society where the environment, wellbeing, and economic growth are in balance. Hitachi operates worldwide across four sectors – Digital Systems & Services, Energy, Mobility, and Connective Industries – as well as a Strategic SIB Business Unit focused on new growth areas. With Lumada at its core, Hitachi creates value by combining data, technology and domain knowledge to solve customer and social challenges. Revenues for FY2025 (ended March 31, 2026) totaled 10,586.7 billion yen, with 606 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 290,000 employees worldwide. Visit us at https://www.hitachi.com.