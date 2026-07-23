Phang Nga Emerges as Thailand's First Science-Based Surf Therapy Destination

Why Phang Nga?

Phang Nga was selected as Thailand's pilot destination because it offers far more than ideal surfing conditions.

Its gentle, beginner-friendly waves, pristine coastline, peaceful atmosphere, rich biodiversity, and strong local surf community create an exceptional environment for healing and personal transformation.

Unlike destinations primarily known for competitive surfing, Phang Nga provides a rare combination of nature, cultural authenticity, slow living, and wellness experiences, making it an ideal destination for Science-Based Surf Therapy.

The destination reflects Thailand's vision of transforming coastal tourism into meaningful Health & Healing experiences where visitors reconnect not only with the ocean, but also with themselves.



Launching Three Signature Surf Therapy Journeys

Rise On Wave has developed three signature programs to accommodate different levels of personal wellbeing journeys.

Wave Reset Program

5 Days

Reconnect • Recharge • Reset

An introductory program designed for individuals seeking to disconnect from daily stress, restore balance, and reconnect with themselves through surfing, mindfulness, nature, and guided reflection.

Ocean Balance Program

7–10 Days

Breathe • Balance • Flow

A deeper immersion combining surfing, ocean experiences, mindfulness practices, and nature-based wellbeing activities to cultivate emotional resilience and inner balance.

Surf & Soul Program

14 Days

Feel • Trust • Reconnect

An extended transformational journey designed to strengthen self-awareness, emotional wellbeing, confidence, and meaningful connections with nature and others.

All programs are available as:

Private Experiences (1–2 guests)

Private Small Groups (3–8 guests)

Join Groups

Corporate Wellness Retreats

Executive Recovery Programs

Team Development Experiences

The Wave Reset Program (5 Days) is now open for bookings as a Join Group experience.



Thapanee Kiatphaibool

Governor, Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT)

"Around the world, travelers are increasingly seeking journeys that help them live healthier, happier, and more fulfilling lives. This is why Thailand continues to advance under the vision of 'Healing is the New Luxury.'

Surf Therapy represents a new generation of Science-Based Wellness products that combine nature, wellbeing, and meaningful travel experiences. It reflects Thailand's capability to develop distinctive Health & Healing experiences that deliver lasting value while strengthening our position as a High Value Destination for quality travelers from around the world."



Bodin Luangtrirat

Rise On Wave

Surf Therapy in Thailand did not begin with surfing; it began with learning.

Building on the knowledge shared by Waves for Change, we have created a collaborative ecosystem that brings together international expertise, Thailand’s natural environment, and our culture of care. At its heart, Surf Therapy creates a safe and supportive space where people feel welcomed as they are, free to try, fall, learn, reconnect, and rise again.

Our vision is to position Thailand as one of the world’s leading destinations for science-based Surf Therapy, creating meaningful ocean-based experiences that strengthen physical wellbeing, emotional resilience, and human connection.

About Thailand Health Excellence 2026

Under the vision of "Healing is the New Luxury," Thailand Health Excellence 2026 is developing Thailand's Health & Healing Product Portfolio through three Strategic Product Pillars:

Medical Excellence

Science-Based Wellness

Science-Based Local Wisdom Wellness

Together, these pillars integrate prevention, treatment, recovery, and healing into meaningful travel experiences, strengthening Thailand's position as both a Global Health & Healing Destination and a High Value Destination for quality travelers worldwide.

Discover Thailand's First Science-Based Surf Therapy Experience

For more information about Surf Therapy programs and upcoming group departures, please visit:

www.RiseOnWave.com