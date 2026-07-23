Phang Nga Emerges as Thailand's First Science-Based Surf Therapy Destination

Bangkok, Thailand | July 23, 2026 Thailand is taking a significant step toward becoming a global leader in Science-Based Wellness Tourism with the launch of the country's first Science-Based Surf Therapy Ecosystem, developed through Rise On Wave, a collaborative network of academic institutions, surf tourism operators, wellness professionals, and researchers.
The initiative forms part of Thailand Health Excellence 2026: The Next Chapter of Global Healing, supported by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), and reflects Thailand's commitment to developing innovative Health & Healing experiences that combine science, nature, and authentic Thai hospitality.
Thailand's Surf Therapy journey began through a knowledge transfer partnership with Waves for Change, the internationally recognized South African organization that pioneered Surf Therapy as an evidence-informed approach to improving mental wellbeing, resilience, and social connection through the ocean.
Building upon this internationally recognized model, Thai experts have adapted Surf Therapy to Thailand's unique natural environment, culture, and wellness philosophy, creating a distinctive Science-Based Wellness experience designed for international travelers seeking meaningful and restorative journeys.
Rise On Wave was established through a multidisciplinary collaboration between:
Together, the network aims to establish Surf Therapy as one of Thailand's signature Health & Healing tourism products for the global market.
An important milestone of the initiative has been the development of Thailand's first professional Surf Therapy workforce.
Following the knowledge transfer from Waves for Change, Pioneer group of Thai Surf Therapy Facilitators have successfully completed specialized training, becoming the country's first cohort equipped to deliver Surf Therapy experiences based on internationally recognized principles.
The facilitators represent diverse professional backgrounds, including surf coaching, health sciences, education, tourism, and community development, and will play a key role in expanding Surf Therapy across Thailand while adapting global best practices to local contexts.
Phang Nga was selected as Thailand's pilot destination because it offers far more than ideal surfing conditions.
Its gentle, beginner-friendly waves, pristine coastline, peaceful atmosphere, rich biodiversity, and strong local surf community create an exceptional environment for healing and personal transformation.
Unlike destinations primarily known for competitive surfing, Phang Nga provides a rare combination of nature, cultural authenticity, slow living, and wellness experiences, making it an ideal destination for Science-Based Surf Therapy.
The destination reflects Thailand's vision of transforming coastal tourism into meaningful Health & Healing experiences where visitors reconnect not only with the ocean, but also with themselves.
Rise On Wave has developed three signature programs to accommodate different levels of personal wellbeing journeys.
Wave Reset Program
5 Days
Reconnect • Recharge • Reset
An introductory program designed for individuals seeking to disconnect from daily stress, restore balance, and reconnect with themselves through surfing, mindfulness, nature, and guided reflection.
Ocean Balance Program
7–10 Days
Breathe • Balance • Flow
A deeper immersion combining surfing, ocean experiences, mindfulness practices, and nature-based wellbeing activities to cultivate emotional resilience and inner balance.
Surf & Soul Program
14 Days
Feel • Trust • Reconnect
An extended transformational journey designed to strengthen self-awareness, emotional wellbeing, confidence, and meaningful connections with nature and others.
All programs are available as:
The Wave Reset Program (5 Days) is now open for bookings as a Join Group experience.
Thapanee Kiatphaibool
Governor, Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT)
"Around the world, travelers are increasingly seeking journeys that help them live healthier, happier, and more fulfilling lives. This is why Thailand continues to advance under the vision of 'Healing is the New Luxury.'
Surf Therapy represents a new generation of Science-Based Wellness products that combine nature, wellbeing, and meaningful travel experiences. It reflects Thailand's capability to develop distinctive Health & Healing experiences that deliver lasting value while strengthening our position as a High Value Destination for quality travelers from around the world."
Bodin Luangtrirat
Rise On Wave
Surf Therapy in Thailand did not begin with surfing; it began with learning.
Building on the knowledge shared by Waves for Change, we have created a collaborative ecosystem that brings together international expertise, Thailand’s natural environment, and our culture of care. At its heart, Surf Therapy creates a safe and supportive space where people feel welcomed as they are, free to try, fall, learn, reconnect, and rise again.
Our vision is to position Thailand as one of the world’s leading destinations for science-based Surf Therapy, creating meaningful ocean-based experiences that strengthen physical wellbeing, emotional resilience, and human connection.
About Thailand Health Excellence 2026
Under the vision of "Healing is the New Luxury," Thailand Health Excellence 2026 is developing Thailand's Health & Healing Product Portfolio through three Strategic Product Pillars:
Together, these pillars integrate prevention, treatment, recovery, and healing into meaningful travel experiences, strengthening Thailand's position as both a Global Health & Healing Destination and a High Value Destination for quality travelers worldwide.
Discover Thailand's First Science-Based Surf Therapy Experience
For more information about Surf Therapy programs and upcoming group departures, please visit: