PTT ranks No. 1 in Thailand and No. 2 in Southeast Asia on the Fortune Southeast Asia 500 for the third consecutive year, reflecting its robust international competitiveness

Dr. Kongkrapan Intarajang, Chief Executive Officer and President of PTT, stated that this ranking reflects PTT’s commitment to conducting business in a balanced and sustainable manner, aligned with the vision "Together for Sustainable Thailand, Sustainable World." The core mission is to ensure the country's energy security, drive growth while reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and continuously elevate organizational capabilities to prepare for the challenges of a rapidly changing energy landscape.
Throughout its history, PTT Group has delivered robust financial performance by sharpening its strategic focus on its core expertise: the hydrocarbon sector. Simultaneously, the Group is scaling its Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) operations to secure its position as a global LNG player, while maximizing the value of its petrochemical and refining segments through precise portfolio optimization and strategic partnerships. Embedded at the heart of this expansion is a deep commitment to sustainability. By decoupling business growth from environmental impact, PTT Group is actively driving toward a Net Zero Emissions target by 2050, standing fully equipped to pioneer and deliver Thailand’s tangible energy transition.
Concurrently, PTT Group is systematically building its internal resilience to preempt future challenges. This includes Project MissionX to drive operational excellence to new heights; Project AXIS to accelerate digital transformation by embedding advanced digital tools and AI; Projects P1 and D1 to ignite cross-organizational collaboration across the entire supply chain and global marketing footprint; Project Asset Monetization (A1) to unlock maximum value from the Group’s asset utilization; and the Financial Excellence (F1) operation to enforce rigorous fiscal discipline and optimize cash flow liquidity. Together, these initiatives serve as the foundational bedrock driving sustainable business growth, delivering robust shareholder returns, fostering shared value within Thai society, and safeguarding the interests of all stakeholders in a balanced manner.
As a globally recognized authority in business, economics, and finance, Fortune magazine has ranked the top 500 companies in the world (the Fortune Global 500) since 1955. Building on this legacy, the Fortune Southeast Asia 500 was launched in 2024 to capture the true potential, performance, and growth trajectory of the region's leading enterprises, all of which play a pivotal role in driving both the regional and global economies.