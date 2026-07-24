TOA Supports Thailand's Royal Rainmaking Initiative with Seventh Dry Ice Production Facility to Help Combat Drought and PM2.5 Pollution

Mr. Wittaya Kaewmee, Director-General of the Department of Royal Rainmaking and Agricultural Aviation and Secretary of the Royal Rainmaking Foundation under Royal Patronage, thanked TOA for joining the Foundation in addressing two of Thailand’s most pressing environmental challenges—recurring drought and PM2.5 air pollution—which continue to affect agriculture, forest resources, and public health each year.

He explained that the Department carries out weather modification and Royal Rainmaking operations using Royal Rainmaking Formula No. 3, commonly known as dry ice, a key operational agent that significantly improves cloud seeding efficiency. The technology helps increase rainfall during drought conditions while supporting efforts to reduce PM2.5 concentrations during periods of severe air pollution.

In 2025, His Majesty the King graciously approved the construction of eight Royal Rainmaking Agent Production Facilities as Royal Initiative projects. To date, six facilities have been completed and are in operation in Phetchaburi, Tak, Phitsanulok, Buri Ram, Khon Kaen, and Surat Thani provinces.

The new facility in Nakhon Sawan, fully funded by TOA, will become the seventh such facility in Thailand and the only one entirely financed by a private-sector organization. The facility will strengthen Royal Rainmaking operations across the Central Plains and Lower Northern regions, improving the country’s ability to manage water resources, mitigate drought, reduce PM2.5 pollution, and enhance environmental sustainability.

Beyond financing the construction of the production facility, TOA’s support will also contribute to the Foundation’s ongoing operations, reinforcing the collaboration between the public and private sectors in delivering long-term benefits to Thai society. The project reflects TOA’s commitment to sustainable development and its dedication to improving the quality of life for communities across Thailand while preserving the environment for future generations.