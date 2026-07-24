TOA Supports Thailand's Royal Rainmaking Initiative with Seventh Dry Ice Production Facility to Help Combat Drought and PM2.5 Pollution

The donation will fund the construction of Thailand’s seventh Royal Rainmaking Agent (Dry Ice) Production Facility at the Central Royal Rainmaking Operations Center in Nakhon Sawan Province.
The initiative aims to strengthen the country’s capability to combat drought, alleviate the impacts of PM2.5 air pollution, and enhance national water resource management in line with the Royal Initiative originally established by His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great and continued under the gracious guidance of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn.
The donation was presented by Mr. Prachak Tangkaravakoon, Founder and Chairman of TOA, together with Mr. Jatuphat Tangkaravakoon, Chief Executive Officer, and Mrs. Busatree Wanglee. The contribution was officially received by Air Chief Marshal Chalit Pukbhasuk, Privy Councilor and Chairman of the Royal Rainmaking Foundation under Royal Patronage, and Mr. Wittaya Kaewmee, Director-General of the Department of Royal Rainmaking and Agricultural Aviation, at the Department of Royal Rainmaking and Agricultural Aviation.
Air Chief Marshal Chalit Pukbhasuk expressed his sincere appreciation to TOA for supporting the Foundation’s mission, describing the contribution as a meaningful continuation of the Royal Rainmaking Initiative, a visionary project initiated through the wisdom and compassion of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great to alleviate drought-related hardships faced by the Thai people. He noted that the initiative has been preserved, further developed, and expanded under the royal guidance of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn to improve people’s quality of life and strengthen Thailand’s long-term water security.
He added that TOA’s donation will be used to construct the country’s seventh Royal Rainmaking Agent (Dry Ice) Production Facility in Nakhon Sawan Province, while also supporting Royal Rainmaking operations as well as research and technological development to enhance operational efficiency in mitigating drought, reducing the impact of PM2.5 pollution, and assisting Thailand’s agricultural sector and communities nationwide.
Mr. Wittaya Kaewmee, Director-General of the Department of Royal Rainmaking and Agricultural Aviation and Secretary of the Royal Rainmaking Foundation under Royal Patronage, thanked TOA for joining the Foundation in addressing two of Thailand’s most pressing environmental challenges—recurring drought and PM2.5 air pollution—which continue to affect agriculture, forest resources, and public health each year.
He explained that the Department carries out weather modification and Royal Rainmaking operations using Royal Rainmaking Formula No. 3, commonly known as dry ice, a key operational agent that significantly improves cloud seeding efficiency. The technology helps increase rainfall during drought conditions while supporting efforts to reduce PM2.5 concentrations during periods of severe air pollution.
In 2025, His Majesty the King graciously approved the construction of eight Royal Rainmaking Agent Production Facilities as Royal Initiative projects. To date, six facilities have been completed and are in operation in Phetchaburi, Tak, Phitsanulok, Buri Ram, Khon Kaen, and Surat Thani provinces.
The new facility in Nakhon Sawan, fully funded by TOA, will become the seventh such facility in Thailand and the only one entirely financed by a private-sector organization. The facility will strengthen Royal Rainmaking operations across the Central Plains and Lower Northern regions, improving the country’s ability to manage water resources, mitigate drought, reduce PM2.5 pollution, and enhance environmental sustainability.
Beyond financing the construction of the production facility, TOA’s support will also contribute to the Foundation’s ongoing operations, reinforcing the collaboration between the public and private sectors in delivering long-term benefits to Thai society. The project reflects TOA’s commitment to sustainable development and its dedication to improving the quality of life for communities across Thailand while preserving the environment for future generations.