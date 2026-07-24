First Time in Thailand! AIS PLAY Launches "PLAY ALL" Package, Available on All Networks

FRIDAY, JULY 24, 2026
First Time in Thailand! AIS PLAY Launches "PLAY ALL" Package, Available on All Networks

The Ultimate All-in-One Sports Hub: Bundesliga, NBA, NFL, Golf, Boxing, and Tennis with World-Class Entertainment, Complete in One Place for Just 199 Baht/Month

AIS PLAY reinforces its position as Thailand's leading video streaming service and No. 1 entertainment hub by delivering a massive lineup of world-class content, featuring premier entertainment and major sports tournaments from both Thailand and abroad. To cater to digital lifestyles, AIS PLAY introduces the new "PLAY ALL" package under the concept of the "All-in-One Sports and Entertainment Experience." This new offering elevates the world-class sports viewing experience, covering the Bundesliga, NBA, NFL, Tennis ATP Tour, and premier global golf tournaments including the LPGA Tour, PGA Tour, and DP World Tour. It also delights football fans with exclusive content from two legendary clubs: MUTV from Manchester United featuring special programming and pre-season matches and Real Madrid TV from Real Madrid. Additionally, subscribers can enjoy the Premier Sports channel and closely cheer on the Thai national team in the 2026 Asian Games, broadcast live directly from Nagoya, Japan.

Through exclusive collaborations with global partners, AIS PLAY is ready to take entertainment to the next level, delivering the ultimate viewing experience to customers and all Thais under the concept of "Connecting Lives, Fulfilling Every Need." Powered by the capabilities of AIS's intelligent mobile and home broadband networks, the PLAY ALL package is designed for seamless viewing, combining top-tier sports and entertainment from leading partners into a single package for just 199 Baht per month. This breaks down price barriers, making world-class content more easily accessible and cost-effective for Thais than ever before. The package covers live broadcasts, full-match replays, and key highlights, categorized as follows:


Sports Content Lineup

  • World-Class Football & Club TV: Watch Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2, along with exclusive access to the MUTV channel for comprehensive pre-season coverage, and Real Madrid TV.
  • World-Class Golf: Enjoy leading professional men's and women's global golf tournaments, including the LPGA Tour, PGA Tour, and DP World Tour.
  • Basketball: Watch live NBA and WNBA basketball games.
  • American Football: Follow the thrilling NFL gridiron action from the pre-season, regular season, and playoffs, all the way to the Super Bowl.
  • World-Class Tennis: Live broadcasts and full match replays of men's tennis from the ATP Tour, featuring a total of 59 tournaments throughout the year (ATP Masters 1000, ATP 500, ATP 250, Next Gen ATP Finals, and ATP Finals).
  • Muay Thai: Watch 5 major fight events from the Rajadamnern Stadium: RWS (Rajadamnern World Series), Palangmai Muay Thai, Petchyindee, RKO, and Kiatpetch.
  • Thai Football: Complete coverage of Thai professional football leagues across every tier, including Thai League 1, Thai League 2, Thai League 3, Chang FA Cup, Muang Thai League Cup, PEA U21 Youngster League, and Thai Women's League 1.
  • Asian Sports Mega-Event: Asian Games 2026 – closely cheer on Thai athletes with live broadcasts directly from Nagoya, Japan (September 19 – October 4, 2026).

Entertainment Content Lineup

  • 24 World-Class Premium TV Channels: Covering movies, series, variety shows, documentaries, news, and kids' entertainment. Channels include Warner TV, Rock Action, Eurosport, W Sport, Premier Sports (Rugby), Discovery, Food Network, Asian Hits, Cartoon Network, Cartoonito, Nickelodeon, CNN, BBC News, Fox News, Fox Business, Bloomberg, and many more.

This move reflects AIS PLAY's commitment to reaching a diverse customer base, ranging from sports fans to families seeking an entertainment hub that offers the utmost value. This is driven by its strong competitive advantage: an extensive variety of content paired with a more cost-effective pricing structure than competitors in the same industry.

Interested customers can subscribe to the PLAY ALL package at Early Birds price from today until September 30, 2026. Subscribers can enjoy their favorite sports and entertainment seamlessly across multiple platforms, including the AIS PLAY application (mobile/tablet), AIS PLAYBOX. Website  https://aisplay.ais.th (only on PC), Android TV, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV and Apple TV.  

The PLAY ALL package details are as follows:

  1. AIS Mobile and AIS Fibre3 Customers: Enjoy a special monthly rate of just 199 Baht/month for 12 months (regularly 299 Baht/month) subscribe by dialing *898#, or choose the annual plan for 1,999 Baht/year (regularly 2,999 Baht/year) by dialing *898*1#. Stream in Full HD (1080p) resolution on 1 device.
  1. General Customers : Subscribe to the monthly package for 299 Baht/month or the annual package for 2,999 Baht/year. Stream in Full HD (1080p) resolution on 1 device. Sign up at www.ais.th/playall.

 

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