MINT wins 2026 Company of the Year at Money & Banking Awards

Minor International Plc (MINT) has received the 2026 Company of the Year award in the tourism sector at the 2026 Money & Banking Awards. The award recognises the company’s strong business performance and commitment to creating sustainable long-term value for shareholders.
Dillip Rajakarier, group chief executive officer of MINT, accepted the award on the company’s behalf from Bank of Thailand Governor Vitai Ratanakorn and Santi Viriyarungsarit, editor-in-chief of Money & Banking magazine.
The Money & Banking Awards recognise listed companies with outstanding performance, assessed through a range of financial and capital-market indicators. The criteria include market capitalisation, net profitability, shareholder returns and share-trading liquidity.
These indicators are intended to reflect the strength of a company’s business fundamentals and its ability to create sustainable value.
Commenting on the recognition, Rajakarier said: “We are deeply honoured to receive this award. It reflects the dedication of all our employees and the strength of our long-term business strategy.
“The recognition underlines our ability to adapt, our operational discipline and our determination to deliver sustainable growth in a constantly changing global business environment.
“We will remain focused on generating stable long-term growth, creating value and strong returns for shareholders, and reinforcing our position as one of the world’s leading hospitality companies.
“We thank our employees, customers, business partners and investors for their continued trust and support.”
MINT is a global company focused on two main businesses: hospitality and restaurants.
MINT owns, operates and invests in hotels, with a portfolio of 643 properties in 66 countries across Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, the Indian Ocean, Europe and the Americas.
Its hotel brands include Anantara, Avani, Oaks, Tivoli, NH Collection, NH, nhow, Elewana, The Wolseley, Colbert Collection, Minor Reserve Collection, iStay, Four Seasons, St. Regis, JW Marriott and Radisson Blu.
The portfolio includes company-invested properties scheduled to open, committed joint ventures and hotels covered by signed lease or management agreements.
MINT is also one of Asia’s largest restaurant companies, with more than 2,763 outlets in 25 countries, including operations covered by signed franchise agreements.
Its restaurant brands include The Pizza Company, The Coffee Club, Riverside Grilled Fish, Sanook Kitchen, Benihana, Bonchon, Swensen’s, Sizzler, Dairy Queen, Burger King and GAGA.
A further 1,000-plus outlets are operated through MINT’s strategic partnerships, including S&P and BreadTalk.
Further information is available at www.minor.com.