MINT wins 2026 Company of the Year at Money & Banking Awards

Minor International Plc (MINT) has received the 2026 Company of the Year award in the tourism sector at the 2026 Money & Banking Awards. The award recognises the company’s strong business performance and commitment to creating sustainable long-term value for shareholders.

Dillip Rajakarier, group chief executive officer of MINT, accepted the award on the company’s behalf from Bank of Thailand Governor Vitai Ratanakorn and Santi Viriyarungsarit, editor-in-chief of Money & Banking magazine.

The Money & Banking Awards recognise listed companies with outstanding performance, assessed through a range of financial and capital-market indicators. The criteria include market capitalisation, net profitability, shareholder returns and share-trading liquidity.

These indicators are intended to reflect the strength of a company’s business fundamentals and its ability to create sustainable value.