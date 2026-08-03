True Corporation Empowers the Future Workforce through "True Alpha Internship 2026"

Mr. Ekaraj Panjavinin, Head of Research and Innovation at True Corporation Plc., said that "The work of all five teams reflects the potential of the younger generation in three important dimensions: the ability to learn and develop rapidly, the courage to create something new, and the readiness to turn ideas into practical outcomes. Together, these qualities are a vital force in advancing national innovation. The projects presented at Final Pitching Day were diverse from solving important problems and building on existing resources and capabilities, to concepts ready for further development and expansion. Final Pitching Day is therefore not the end, but the beginning of bringing these ideas into real-world use. True is ready to support each project in the most appropriate way so that it can realize its full potential and create meaningful value. Through this effort, we aim to help develop the next generation, connect creative thinking with innovation, and strengthen Thailand's competitiveness on the global stage."



Results of the True Alpha Internship Program 2026 Final Pitching Day

The Champion Award was presented to:

• Team True Tung Tung Sahur for “Cool Kit – Khu Kit”, an AI assistant for small restaurant operators. The solution consolidates data from POS and LINE systems onto a single platform to support operations ranging from raw material procurement, stock management and workforce scheduling to transaction tracking and raw material demand forecasting. It helps reduce workloads, improve decision-making accuracy and support sustainable business growth.

The Winner Awards were presented to:

• Team Overthinkers for “Seamless – Smarter Smart Cart”, an AI-powered smart cart designed to enhance the personalized shopping experience. By analyzing customer data and behavior including purchase history, items in the cart and in-store promotions. It provides real-time product recommendations, navigation and relevant offers. The solution helps customers shop more conveniently and find products that better meet their needs, while increasing sales and creating greater value for the business.

• Team I AM I for “AI Household Shopping Assistant”, an AI assistant that helps manage household shopping by gathering the needs of individual family members, analyzing their preferences, managing shopping lists and budgets, and recommending suitable products and promotions through digital channels. The solution makes shopping planning more efficient, reduces complexity and better addresses the needs of everyone in the family.

• Team 6packs for “Provenue – AI Restaurant Location and Financial Intelligence”, an AI platform that analyses location potential and investment viability for restaurant businesses. It evaluates customer volume, competition, accessibility, rental costs and local sources of raw materials, alongside forecasts of revenue, returns and payback periods. The platform helps entrepreneurs select suitable locations with greater confidence, reduce investment risks and increase their chances of business success.

• Team Ain’telligence for “AICONIC – Intelligent Shopping Companion”, an AI-powered intelligent assistant robot for premium shopping centres. Developed in a semi-humanoid form, it delivers a personalized shopping experience through store and product recommendations, indoor navigation, membership benefit information and various customer assistance services. The solution enhances the customer experience, helps visitors discover more stores and creates new business opportunities for shopping centres.

True Alpha Internship Program 2026 is another key initiative by True Corporation to build a learning ecosystem that connects young people, educational institutions, technology and the business sector. It aims to develop a Future-Ready Workforce capable of driving change and unlocking creative potential to transform ideas into innovations that deliver tangible results.



True Corporation Empowers the Future Workforce through "True Alpha Internship 2026", Turning Business Challenges into AI-Powered Innovations with Real-World Potential

https://www.true.th/blog/en/true-alpha-internship-2026-2/