AIMCG opens bidding for UD Town leasehold rights

AIM Real Estate Management Company Limited, as the REIT Manager of AIM Commercial Growth Freehold and Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust (“AIMCG”), has commenced the bidding process for the disposal of the leasehold rights in the main assets invested in the UD Town Project of AIMCG (the "Bid Submission Project").

Any person wishing to participate in the Bid Submission Project may register and contact to obtain the terms of reference governing the Bid Submission Project, or seek further information regarding the procedures and conditions applicable to the submission of the bids for the disposal of the leasehold rights in the main assets invested in the UD Town Project of AIMCG under the Bid Submission Project, by contacting Nexus Property Marketing Company Limited, in its capacity as the bid adviser for the Bid Submission Project, located at No. 25 Bangkok Insurance Building, 31st Floor, South Sathorn Road, Thung Maha Mek Sub-district, Sathorn District, Bangkok 10120, Tel. 02-286-8899 or e-mail: [email protected]. The submission period under the bidding process commences on 30 July 2026 at 8.30 a.m. and ends on 9 September 2026 at 3.30 p.m.