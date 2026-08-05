Nestlé Launches the “Good Life Together” Campaign, Inviting Thais to Discover Food Through a New Lens

Nestlé, the world’s leading food and beverage company, is launching the “Good Life Together” campaign. Reflecting the company’s core philosophy of “Good food, Good life,” the initiative invites Thais to discover “good food” from a new perspective as good food can enhance quality of life for consumers and create a positive impact that extends further than we realize. Behind every Nestlé food and beverage is a story and a purpose that go beyond offering tasty and more nutritious products. Every item represents the creation of shared value that benefits people, communities, and the environment from supporting farmers to preserving natural resources.
Established 160 years ago in Switzerland, Nestlé has been providing high-quality food and beverages to consumers around the world. In Thailand, Nestlé has been a part of the lives of Thais for more than 130 years, with a commitment to producing good food and beverages that support a good quality of life while creating positive impacts for farmers, communities, and the planet through its Creating Shared Value (CSV) philosophy. This commitment ensures that “Good food, Good life” carries even greater meaning for society. It is reflected across Nestlé’s portfolio of brands, which meet the needs of consumers at every life stage, from children and working adults to older adults, by providing high quality, tasty, and nutritious products while creating a positive impact on society and the environment.
The “Good Life Together” campaign invites Thais to recognize that even the smallest daily choices can benefit themselves while creating a significant, positive impact on people, communities, and the environment. Through relatable, everyday scenarios, the campaign demonstrates how individual actions can generate benefits beyond what we might imagine. It highlights how Nestlé’s products enrich lives while creating positive impacts across the value chain. For example, beyond its rich, aromatic taste that energizes morning moments, NESCAFÉ implements projects to support Thai coffee farmers by helping to provide more stable incomes and promote more sustainable farming practices. Similarly, beyond delivering refreshing hydration, Nestlé Pure Life contributes to protecting water resources and restoring biodiversity through the “Nestlé Waters Cares for Water” project at Khanom Jeen canal in Ayutthaya Province. In addition, Nestlé has supported Thai coffee and dairy farmers in adopting regenerative agricultural practices to improve both the quality and quantity of their yields, provide more stable incomes, combat climate change, and restore natural resources. Nestlé also continues to design packaging for recycling while maintaining the commitment to reducing the use of virgin plastic.
Ms. Salinla Seehaphan, Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Director at Nestlé (Thai) Ltd., said, “As a food and beverage company trusted by Thai consumers for generations, we operate under the philosophy of Creating Shared Value (CSV). This means developing tasty and more nutritious products, providing nutrition education for Thais of all ages across the country, supporting Thai farmers, and caring for the environment to make ‘Good food, Good life’ a reality. The launch of the ‘Good Life Together’ campaign reflects our belief that a good life is shaped not by a single major change, but through the good choices we make every day. By choosing food and beverages that are good for ourselves and thoughtfully produced, we can help extend a good life to our communities, society and the planet. Through this campaign, we hope to inspire consumers to recognize the value of ‘choosing good’ and to see the clearer connection between good food and a good quality of life. It reflects our commitment to creating value through our products and business operations that care for our consumers, our society, and the environment.”
Under the “Good Life Together” campaign, Nestlé will continue to engage consumers through integrated online and offline communications, including the launch of its LINE Official Account @nestlethailand, to inspire consumers to “choose good” and make a good life easier, from personal health and environmental stewardship to giving back to society. Nestlé believes that every choice made today helps build a better quality of life for everyone tomorrow. The campaign also reinforces Nestlé’s commitment to building a more sustainable future for people, communities, and the planet to fulfill its slogan as a “Good food, Good life” company.