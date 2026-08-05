Nestlé Launches the “Good Life Together” Campaign, Inviting Thais to Discover Food Through a New Lens

Ms. Salinla Seehaphan, Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Director at Nestlé (Thai) Ltd., said, “As a food and beverage company trusted by Thai consumers for generations, we operate under the philosophy of Creating Shared Value (CSV). This means developing tasty and more nutritious products, providing nutrition education for Thais of all ages across the country, supporting Thai farmers, and caring for the environment to make ‘Good food, Good life’ a reality. The launch of the ‘Good Life Together’ campaign reflects our belief that a good life is shaped not by a single major change, but through the good choices we make every day. By choosing food and beverages that are good for ourselves and thoughtfully produced, we can help extend a good life to our communities, society and the planet. Through this campaign, we hope to inspire consumers to recognize the value of ‘choosing good’ and to see the clearer connection between good food and a good quality of life. It reflects our commitment to creating value through our products and business operations that care for our consumers, our society, and the environment.”

Under the “Good Life Together” campaign, Nestlé will continue to engage consumers through integrated online and offline communications, including the launch of its LINE Official Account @nestlethailand, to inspire consumers to “choose good” and make a good life easier, from personal health and environmental stewardship to giving back to society. Nestlé believes that every choice made today helps build a better quality of life for everyone tomorrow. The campaign also reinforces Nestlé’s commitment to building a more sustainable future for people, communities, and the planet to fulfill its slogan as a “Good food, Good life” company.