BTS Group supports village health volunteers in 2nd year of the Village Health Volunteer Support

BTS Group Holdings Plc is supporting more than 1.06 million frontline Village Health Volunteers (VHVs) nationwide under the project "Fund to support and heal VHVs (Keeree Kanjanapas)" for the second year. The project also aims to boost the morale of VHVs to overcome the Covid-19 crisis together, safely.
Published : March 28, 2022
