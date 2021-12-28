dtac–ASEFA partnership pushes the possibilities of 5G, prototyping smart factory tours with VR technology

dtac has collaborated with Thai manufacturer ASEFA to launch virtual tours of the ASEFA factory for the very first time.

Leveraging the power of 5G, virtual reality (VR) and the Internet of Things (IoT), the project is an important prototype for medium-sized factories looking to tackle the challenges of a rapidly changing sector.

ASEFA, a leading manufacturer and provider of electrical switchboards for businesses and industries, is paving the way for how factories can carry out virtual tours safely and conveniently in the near future. Through VR headsets, these digital tours provide easy access to new and prospective customers, and ensure social distancing by eliminating the need for travel and in-person visits. Moreover, this collaboration with dtac also enhances security measures by introducing smart wireless surveillance systems with access to all areas of the premises.

Mr. Wichai Soontornvutikul, Executive Director of ASEFA PCL, said: "With this upgrade, we hope to see a 10% increase in visitors to the website and to the factory, expanding our reach to new audiences, including business owners and new-generation engineers familiar with the technology."

Customers can also virtually visit the factory via a website, and ASEFA can support an average of 60 virtual visits per year.