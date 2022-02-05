McLaren’s limited Elva now in Thailand for an eye-watering 200 million baht -- only 1 left

“The McLaren Elva is a two-seater sports car without a roof. It has a rear mid-engine, rear-wheel-drive with a V8 4.0-litre engine and twin-turbo capable of delivering 815 horsepower,” the Niche Cars Group said in a press release.

“The production of McLaren Elva has been limited to only 149 units and Thailand’s quota is limited to just two units at 200 million baht each. One car has already been reserved.”

The car is said to embrace the principles of the first lightweight sports cars created by Bruce McLaren in the 1960s. The production of the first lightweight “Elva”, derived from the words “elle va” or “there she goes” in French, was first outsourced to British sports car manufacturer Elva.

The latest McLaren Elva is the fifth addition to the McLaren Ultimate Series after F1, P1, Senna and Speedtail.