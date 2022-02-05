McLaren’s limited Elva now in Thailand for an eye-watering 200 million baht -- only 1 left

“The McLaren Elva is a two-seater sports car without a roof. It has a rear mid-engine, rear-wheel-drive with a V8 4.0-litre engine and twin-turbo capable of delivering 815 horsepower,” the Niche Cars Group said in a press release.
“The production of McLaren Elva has been limited to only 149 units and Thailand’s quota is limited to just two units at 200 million baht each. One car has already been reserved.”
The car is said to embrace the principles of the first lightweight sports cars created by Bruce McLaren in the 1960s. The production of the first lightweight “Elva”, derived from the words “elle va” or “there she goes” in French, was first outsourced to British sports car manufacturer Elva.
The latest McLaren Elva is the fifth addition to the McLaren Ultimate Series after F1, P1, Senna and Speedtail.
The company’s first road-legit open-top sports car made almost entirely with carbon fibre is believed to be the lightest sports car ever. It features the McLaren Air Active Management System (AAMS), which channels the airflow through the car’s nose and directs it in front of the occupants, creating an “oasis of calm”.
The system can be turned off when track driving so the air channelled through the nose is sent to the engine instead. The Elva also features an active rear spoiler that acts as an air brake and a flat undercarriage that helps improve aerodynamics.
The V8 engine and seven-speed dual-clutch gear system can accelerate this beast from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.8 seconds and from 0 to 200 km/h in 3.7 seconds, which is faster than the McLaren Senna.
Customers can choose to install a sound system, five-prong alloy forged wheels, Pirelli P Zero Corsa tyres and six-point racing harness instead of the standard equipment at no additional cost.
McLaren Elva is 4,611mm long, 1,944mm wide, 1,088mm high and weighs a mere 1,274kg (including fuel and fluid).
Published : February 05, 2022
By : THE NATION
