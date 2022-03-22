Ford unveils next-gen Ranger, Everest, Ranger Raptor at Bangkok Motor Show

Improved customer functionality includes a wider track providing more room between the wheel arches, a wider cargo area that could accommodate a full-width pallet in the tray, a new cargo management system designed with dividers to hold various sized items, and an onboard inverter that offers power to the box, with 400 watts of available power and an AC outlet in the tray, meaning customers can power a range of appliances like rice cooker or small oven by plugging directly into the Ranger.

For the first time, Ford Ranger will also come with up to six selectable drive modes: normal, eco, tow/haul, slippery, mud/ruts, and sand, a feature previously only available in the Ranger Raptor.

Ranger Wildtrak and Sport

On display at the motor show and available for online bookings are the next-gen Ranger Wildtrak and Sport series.

Next-gen Ford Ranger Wildtrak will be available in six exterior colours – aluminium metallic, meteor grey, absolute black, snowflake white pearl, luxe yellow and sedona orange with prices starting from THB999,000.

Next-gen Ford Ranger Sport will be available in five exterior colours: aluminium metallic, meteor grey, absolute black, arctic white, and sedona orange with prices starting from THB929,000.

Next-generation Everest

The next-generation Ford Everest blends adventure-ready capabilities with exceptional comfort, craftsmanship and customer-focused technology in a rugged, refined and fun-to-drive SUV.

The exteriors have a strong yet sleek design, while the 50mm wider track and longer wheelbase help deliver a more controlled ride on-road. Tweaks to damper settings allowed the team to inject more fun and control into the Everest’s ride, both on- and off-road.

In terms of power and torque, the Ford Everest will be available in either the 2.0-litre diesel single turbo or bi-turbo, with options of six-speed automatic or Ford’s efficient 10-speed automatic transmission.

Adding to a sense of spaciousness amplified by the full-width coast-to-coast instrument panel and centre console, the Everest offers an array of amenities that make for a comfortable and convenient drive such as integrated wireless charging, and an electric parking brake. Both the second- and third-row seats have also been designed to fold flat to allow for long loads to be carried safely.

The latest technology offers connectivity at your fingertips thanks to the large, high-resolution portrait 10.1- or 12-inch touchscreens and 8- or 12.4-inch digital instrument panels. The Everest is loaded with Ford’s SYNC4A system and an embedded factory-fitted modem, allowing customers to connect to the Everest when linked with the FordPass app, Wichit said.

The Active Park Assist 2.0 helps reduce the stress of parking at the press of a button. The new adaptive cruise control with stop and go will make drivers feel more confident and in command on the road. Other new safety features include lane-keeping system with road-edge detection, evasive steer assist, and reverse brake.

The Everest Titanium+ is priced at THB1,854,000. It will be available in six exterior colours: aluminium metallic, meteor grey, absolute black, snowflake white pearl, equinox bronze and sedona orange. Standard interior colour is available in ebony, while a lighter interior ‘praline’ colour will be available as option.

The Ford Everest Sport is priced at THB1,464,000. It will be available in seven exterior colours: aluminium metallic, meteor grey, absolute black and blue lightning.

Next-gen Ranger Raptor

Designed and engineered by Ford Performance, the second-generation Ranger Raptor has been developed with smarter technology controlling tougher, next-generation hardware.

Packed with new features to tackle off-road terrain, the next-gen Ranger Raptor introduces the new twin-turbo 3.0-litre EcoBoost V6 petrol producing up to 397PS at 5,650rpm and 583Nm of torque at 3,500rpm tuned by Ford Performance. Paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission tuned to meet Ford Performance standards, the Ranger Raptor’s new engine delivers effortless acceleration on gravel, dirt, mud and sand, Wichit said.

A class-exclusive electronically controlled active exhaust system allows drivers to alter the sound of their Raptor with four selectable exhaust modes: quiet, normal, sport and baja.

To give desert-running power, the Ranger Raptor’s anti-lag system, available in baja mode, has been designed to keep the turbo spinning for up to three seconds when you get off the throttle so that you’ve got instant power out of corners or between gears.

The Ford Performance team collaborated with Fox using a mixture of computer-aided engineering and real-world testing to tune the spring rates, setting the ride height, tuning the valves and honing the ride zones to create the perfect balance between comfort, control, stability and traction on- and off-road. The Ranger Raptor features next-generation Fox 2.5-inch live valve internal bypass shock absorbers, which are the most sophisticated ever on Ranger Raptor and can adapt in real-time, with sensors placed around the vehicle enabling the shocks to adjust damping rates at each corner 500 times a second.

The Ranger Raptor features up to seven selectable drive modes: normal; sport and slippery are for on-road use, and rock crawl; sand; mud and ruts and baja are for off-road use.

The new interior has been designed for hardcore off-road racers. All-new performance seats for the front and rear, inspired by the seats in an F-22 Raptor jet fighter, keep passengers firmly placed whether on- or off-road.

The Ranger Raptor comes with a fully digital cabin, with high resolution 12.4-inch digital cluster and 12-inch centre touchscreen boasting Ford’s new-generation SYNC4A. Other features include upfitter switches and off-road screen.

It is available in four colours — absolute black, arctic white, code orange and conquer grey. Pricing for the Ranger Raptor starts from THB1,869,000.

The next-gen Ranger will be built at Ford’s Auto Alliance Thailand (AAT) and Ford Thailand Manufacturing (FTM) facilities in Rayong province. The Ranger Raptor will be built at FTM, while the Everest will be built at the AAT plant. Ford recently invested THB28 billion (US$900 million) in Thailand — the company’s largest-ever single investment in the country to modernise its local manufacturing operations and to also drive the Ford+ plan for growth.

Ford is now offering differentiated services by fully integrating technology via the FordPass app that connects our customers to their vehicles 24/7 via their smartphones, Wichit said.

Key functionalities and services for FordPass will include the “vehicle health alert” that will automatically notify customers when their vehicles need service and maintenance, using the intelligence of connected vehicle data that monitors vehicle usage. That means customers don’t have to worry about when to bring in their vehicles for service. FordPass also comes with a remote start feature to ensure the temperature inside the vehicle is comfortable when the driver gets in.

A full suite of service initiatives available with the next-gen Ford vehicles includes:

Personalised expert advice to help owners learn about the advanced features of their vehicles as well as advice to help you choose a model that best suits your lifestyle.

‘Know Your Vehicle’ programme, a personalised always-on customer education channels through FordPass, the Ford website and experiential sessions, to help customers use their vehicles to the fullest potential.

Online service appointments, pick-up and delivery service as well as courtesy vehicle while their vehicle is being serviced is available.

24-hour service Ford Call Centre to help resolve concerns and quickly get back on their enquiries

“We all know how very important it is to delight our customers with remarkable, high-quality vehicles. But an exceptional product is only part of the story. We need to give our customers an exceptional experience as well. Because the vehicle sale is the beginning of our journey together,” said Wichit.

“We understand our customers have busy lives and want convenience on their terms. And that’s what we’re doing, with our always-on commitment to making their lives easier.”

Orders for the next-gen Ford vehicle can be placed through www.ford.co.th. For an enhanced online experience, Ford has collaborated with Google to introduce ‘Immersive Edge Technology’ through 3D/AR technology, allowing customers to see the next-gen Ford vehicles come to life virtually and make a purchasing decision from their mobile device.

With the next-gen Ford vehicles, through online and off-line booking channels, customers can also add an “option package” that includes a host of advanced driver-assisted technologies and factory-warranty parts and accessories to customise their new vehicle.

Bookings for selected models can also be made at the Bangkok International Motor Show 2022 as well as at Ford dealers.

All the next-gen Ford vehicles will come with a complimentary 5 years or 150,000km factory warranty and Ford Ensure first-class insurance for the first year.