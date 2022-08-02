The new Porsche 911 GT3 RS is in the starting blocks

“The new 911 GT3 RS is even more optimised for track use than its predecessors. The spontaneously responsive, high-revving four-litre, six-cylinder boxer engine with approximately 500 PS has proven ideal for use at trackdays and club sport events,” says Andreas Preuninger, Director GT Model Line. “That's why we focused primarily on aerodynamics and chassis questions in the development of the new 911 GT3 RS.”

Broadcast on 17 August at 5:00 pm CEST

The digital world premiere of the new Porsche 911 GT3 RS will be broadcast on newstv.porsche.com on 17 August at 5:00 pm CEST. The video will also be available on demand there after the event.

