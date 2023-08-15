The 2nd NIC-NIDA Conference, 2023
New Frontiers of Sustainable Development through Designing and Implementing Re-globalization
Event date: August 17-18, 2023 at NIDA, Bangkok, Thailand
Activities: Keynote Address, Special Addresses, Panel Discussion, Paper Presentations.
Registration for Participants: Now – August 10, 2023
Please scan qr cord or go to registration website https://www.zipeventapp.com/e/NIC-NIDA-Conference-2023.
For more information http://conference.nida.ac.th
(email) [email protected]
☎️ 082-7901954 Facebook Page: Research Center at NIDA
WISDOM for Sustainable Development
