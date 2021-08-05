Equitable access to Covid vaccine in Thailand | The Nation Talk EP.8

The Nation Talk EP.8 with Natapanu Nopakun, Deputy Spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Spokesman for Center for covid-19 situation administration Thailand.
Let’s hear his suggestions about living in Thailand during the COVID-19 crisis and vaccination plan for foreigners, who’s live in Thailand.
The Nation Talk - Every Sunday at 8:30 PM on
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNationThailand
Published : August 05, 2021
