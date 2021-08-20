Moments of solidarity in Henans record rainstorm

As torrential downpours wreaked havoc in China's Henan, residents and communities have banded together to tide over the difficult time. Click for the moments of solidarity during the battle against the devastating floods in Henan over the past three days.
Published : August 19, 2021
