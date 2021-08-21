Just checking…

A wild elephant, who has been named Boonchuay, invades a home in Phetchaburi province to hunt for food on Monday. This elephant became an Internet sensation last month when he broke through a wall into a home in neighbouring Prachuap Khiri Khan Province to hunt for snacks. The resident who filmed the invader yesterday said this is not the first time they have had this visitor.
Published : August 20, 2021
