Only checking…

The clip of a Khao Yai National Park officer coaxing a wild elephant out of her house in the wee hours of Wednesday went viral on social media on Thursday.
The hungry pachyderm had broken into the officer’s kitchen to hunt for food.
Here’s how she dealt with the situation.
Published : August 20, 2021
