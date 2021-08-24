Wednesday, August 25, 2021

Nualphan takes charge of Thailand’s FIFA World Cup dream

Nualphan Lamsam has been appointed manager of the Thailand men’s football team, in a move to restore the faith of Thai fans after the team were eliminated in qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Nualphan is no stranger to Thai football. She is currently chairwoman of Thai League 1 club Port FC. She also managed the Thailand women's team for 15 years, leading them to the FIFA Women's World Cup in 2015 and 2019.

The Nation Thailand would like to introduce the role of manager, and how it is different from the role of head coach.

