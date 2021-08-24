Nualphan takes charge of Thailand’s FIFA World Cup dream

Nualphan is no stranger to Thai football. She is currently chairwoman of Thai League 1 club Port FC. She also managed the Thailand women's team for 15 years, leading them to the FIFA Women's World Cup in 2015 and 2019.
The Nation Thailand would like to introduce the role of manager, and how it is different from the role of head coach.
Published : August 24, 2021
