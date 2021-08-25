Wednesday, August 25, 2021

Thailand, difficult journey | The wrap up-weekly

The Wrap-up Weekly program On-air every Wednesday at 7pm.

Thai government come up with the new project Phuket 7+7 to welcome more tourists and saving the tourism industry.

The Wrap-up Weekly program On-air every Wednesday at 7pm. We will wrap everything up weekly with all updates about what is happening in Thailand

Host : Thitapa Siripipat

Published : August 25, 2021

