Tracking Nakhon Sawan drug suspect’s alleged murder

Thitisan, a superintendent at Nakhon Sawan’s main police station, allegedly demanded a 2-million-baht bribe from a drug suspect and then tried to intimidate him but ended up killing him.
A CCTV recording of the incident was shared online to reflect the Thai police force’s penchant for violence and went viral immediately.
Published : August 26, 2021
