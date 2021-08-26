Thursday, August 26, 2021

program

Tracking Nakhon Sawan drug suspect’s alleged murder

A video clip showing Pol Colonel Thitisan Uthanapol and his team of six allegedly suffocating a drug suspect to death went viral this past week.

Thitisan, a superintendent at Nakhon Sawan’s main police station, allegedly demanded a 2-million-baht bribe from a drug suspect and then tried to intimidate him but ended up killing him.

A CCTV recording of the incident was shared online to reflect the Thai police force’s penchant for violence and went viral immediately.

Published : August 26, 2021

Nation Thailnad
